PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Shriners take over Broadway Street in Alexandria
Hundreds of Shriners from Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Canada participated in a parade Thursday, Aug. 24. The Shriners are attending the annual Midwest Shrine Association Convention.
ALEXANDRIA — Clowns, go-carts, motorcycles, Batman and more hit the streets of Alexandria Thursday during the Midwest Shrine Association parade.
Hundreds of people came out to watch the nearly two-hour long parade, with nearly everyone taking to the shady side of the street as the sun was shining bright and the temperatures were still in the 80s at the start of the parade at 5:30 p.m.
Clowning is serious business
On Friday morning, Aug. 25, a clown competition took place at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center as part of the convention. The clown competition was serious business as 11 clowns in four categories – tramp/hobo, auguste (often an anarchist, a joker or a fool) character and senior – were judged for their makeup and costume and four clowns took part in the "paradability" part of the competition.
On the makeup and costume score sheet, clowns were judged on 10 different items with each item given a possible score of 10 points. The criteria included first impression, head attire, face design, makeup, costume, accessories, shoes and socks, character, presentation and originality and innovation.
The Shriners will host a parade in Glenwood on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Glenwood route starts at 5th Street SW and 6th Avenue SW, then will take 5th Street to 8th Avenue SE to South Lake Shore Drive and end at 6th Avenue SE.
Watch the Wednesday, Aug. 30, Echo Press, for results of the competition, as well as more information about the convention.
