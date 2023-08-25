PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Shriners take over Broadway Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Clowns, go-carts, motorcycles, Batman and more hit the streets of Alexandria Thursday during the Midwest Shrine Association parade.

Batman was seen on Broadway Thursday, Aug. 24, during the Midwest Shrine Association parade. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Hundreds of people came out to watch the nearly two-hour long parade, with nearly everyone taking to the shady side of the street as the sun was shining bright and the temperatures were still in the 80s at the start of the parade at 5:30 p.m.

Clowning is serious business

On Friday morning, Aug. 25, a clown competition took place at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center as part of the convention. The clown competition was serious business as 11 clowns in four categories – tramp/hobo, auguste (often an anarchist, a joker or a fool) character and senior – were judged for their makeup and costume and four clowns took part in the "paradability" part of the competition.

Buttons the Clown, aka Wayne Swenson from Le Sueur, waits as his wife, Joyce Swenson, fixes his costume before going before the judges at the Shriners Clown Competition in Alexandria. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

On the makeup and costume score sheet, clowns were judged on 10 different items with each item given a possible score of 10 points. The criteria included first impression, head attire, face design, makeup, costume, accessories, shoes and socks, character, presentation and originality and innovation.

Wayne Swenson, dressed as Buttons the Clown, stands before a panel of judges during the Shriners Clown Competition. Swenson is a Shriner from Le Sueur. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The Shriners will host a parade in Glenwood on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Glenwood route starts at 5th Street SW and 6th Avenue SW, then will take 5th Street to 8th Avenue SE to South Lake Shore Drive and end at 6th Avenue SE.

Watch the Wednesday, Aug. 30, Echo Press, for results of the competition, as well as more information about the convention.