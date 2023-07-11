Navy Band entertains crowd at Alexandria Veterans Memorial Park w/video

ALEXANDRIA — Musicians from the Navy Band Great Lakes brass ensemble performed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria on Monday, July 10.

The five-member band played an arrangement of songs, including a medley of U.S. Military theme songs – “Anchors Aweigh” for the U.S. Navy, “The Caissons Go Rolling Along” for the U.S. Army, “The Wild Blue Yonder” for the U.S. Air Force, “The Marines' Hymn” for the U.S. Marine Corps and “Semper Paratus” for the U.S. Coast Guard.

As they played the medley of theme songs, members of the audience who represented each branch of the military stood while their song was performed.

Comprised of a total of 45 professional musicians, Navy Band Great Lakes provides musical support for military and public engagements throughout an 11-state area including all or parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Audience members clapped along to songs being played by the Navy Band Great Lakes brass ensemble Monday evening, July 10, at Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press