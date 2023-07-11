Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Navy Band entertains crowd at Alexandria Veterans Memorial Park w/video

The five-member ensemble played an arrangement of songs, including a medley of U.S. Military theme songs.

Brass Band 0005.jpg
Five members of the Navy Band Great Lakes brass ensemble entertained a large crowd with a variety of music Monday evening, July 10, 2023. The group played at the Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 4:06 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Musicians from the Navy Band Great Lakes brass ensemble performed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria on Monday, July 10.

The five-member band played an arrangement of songs, including a medley of U.S. Military theme songs – “Anchors Aweigh” for the U.S. Navy, “The Caissons Go Rolling Along” for the U.S. Army, “The Wild Blue Yonder” for the U.S. Air Force, “The Marines' Hymn” for the U.S. Marine Corps and “Semper Paratus” for the U.S. Coast Guard.

As they played the medley of theme songs, members of the audience who represented each branch of the military stood while their song was performed.

Comprised of a total of 45 professional musicians, Navy Band Great Lakes provides musical support for military and public engagements throughout an 11-state area including all or parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Brass Band 0010.jpg
Audience members clapped along to songs being played by the Navy Band Great Lakes brass ensemble Monday evening, July 10, at Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
BrassBand 0008.jpg
After playing a variety of music for a large crowd at the Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria July 10, members of the Navy Band Great Lakes brass ensemble stood and thanked the crowd.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
Boat show 708.jpg
Community
Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
quilt.jpeg
Community
Relay for Life of Douglas County set for July 14
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
PKG.Still006.jpg
North Dakota
Steele, North Dakota, man officiating softball at 89 years old
5d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Tyler Kludt-DSC_4048.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria celebrates 14-win season
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
view at WB ramp.jpg
Local
Construction work makes progress in Alexandria
10h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Brady Perleberg-DSC_3029.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Chargers put together a winning season
2h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Mural 1.jpg
News
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for community mural in Alexandria
6h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson