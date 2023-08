The Villard All-School Reunion will be held on Saturday, September 9th at the Minnewaska House Brewing Co + Grill, 24895 State Hwy 28, Glenwood, MN. Social hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 with dinner and program to follow. Honored class is the Class of 1973. Please RSVP by September 3rd to Margo Fierke Hoffman at 320-554-3702 or text to 320-424-3004 or email johnmargo@outlook.com.