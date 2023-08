Tolstead’s 50th Anniversary

June and Tom Tolstead will be observing their 50 th wedding anniversary September 1st. A family gathering will be held in Alexandria in the afternoon on Saturday August 26 at the Gathering Place at Knute Nelson nursing home. June Strand and Thomas Tolstead were married at Lisbon North Dakota September 1,1973.

