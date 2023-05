A heartfelt thank you to all who celebrated the life of Elvira Blank. A special thank you to Pastor Jeremy Pedersen, organist Barb Sather and Women of the Word who helped serve lunch at Fahlun Lutheran Church. Your friendships and visits were greatly appreciated by Elvira, over the 105 years of life. Our gratitude also goes out to the many health care providers. Thank you to law enforcement and Anderson Funeral Home

- the family of Elvira Blank