Memorial Butterfly Release slated for Wednesday, Aug. 9

ALEXANDRIA — Hospice of Douglas County is hosting its annual Memorial Butterfly Release Wednesday, Aug. 9. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Alexandria City Park.

People may purchase a butterfly in honor or in memory of someone. Butterflies can be purchased via the hospice website at hospicedouglascounty.org or the evening of the release.

Music during the event will be provided by Terry Kennedy, Al Lieffort, Jim Faber and Bill Riggs. Ice cream will be provided by Cub Foods. Guests are being asked to bring a lawn chair.

In case of inclement weather, the release will be rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 10 at the same time and place.

Hospice of Douglas County, a division of Horizon Public Health, is celebrating 40 years of providing compassionate care.