Community

Memorial Butterfly Release slated for Wednesday, Aug. 9

Hospice of Douglas County to host the annual event at Alexandria City Park.

butterfly 3
Painted lady butterflies will be used for the Hospice of Douglas County annual Butterfly Release. The event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Alexandria City Park.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 9:46 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Hospice of Douglas County is hosting its annual Memorial Butterfly Release Wednesday, Aug. 9. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Alexandria City Park.

People may purchase a butterfly in honor or in memory of someone. Butterflies can be purchased via the hospice website at hospicedouglascounty.org or the evening of the release.

Music during the event will be provided by Terry Kennedy, Al Lieffort, Jim Faber and Bill Riggs. Ice cream will be provided by Cub Foods. Guests are being asked to bring a lawn chair.

In case of inclement weather, the release will be rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 10 at the same time and place.

Hospice of Douglas County, a division of Horizon Public Health, is celebrating 40 years of providing compassionate care.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
