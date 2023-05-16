99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Massman breaks ground and More

A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.

Alexandria-Echo-Press-Minute-1400x1400.jpg
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Today at 10:44 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Echo Press Minute is a podcast that provides listeners with a brief look at stories to look out for in our upcoming print edition.

New episodes of the show are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

All episodes of the Echo Press Minute and our mini-series, Talk of the Town, are available on our website under the podcasts section and on Spotify , Apple Music , Google Podcasts , and Audible .

More Echo Press podcasts

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
What To Read Next
SpecialProm 206.jpg
Community
It was smiles all around at the Royal Celebration prom (with photo slideshow)
May 15, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Sanford Center.jpg
Community
Northern Minnesota’s Largest Women’s Expo returns to the Sanford Center
May 09, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
A poster features two women with their arms crossed and advertises a fight.
Minnesota
Rising MMA star killed in weekend crash on I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead
May 08, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Massman 0009.jpg
Business
Massman breaks ground on new 73,000 square-foot facility in Alexandria
May 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
AndersonPaul20.jpg
News
Ag and broadband legislation approved in MN House, Senate
May 15, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Meghan and Bev.jpg
News
Track and Field event at AAHS will honor Title IX 'trailblazers'
May 12, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman