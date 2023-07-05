Light rain puts damper on Fourth of July boat parades

ALEXANDRIA — After a mostly sunshiny and very warm Fourth of July holiday weekend, the weather on the morning of the actual holiday, Tuesday, July 4, was less than ideal.
It was cloudy and drizzly, but that didn't stop some boaters from taking part in boat parades around the county. Shortly after 10 a.m., there were less than two dozen boaters taking part in the parade on the Alexandria Chain of Lakes. During last year's parade, there were probably more than 100 boaters taking part.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature for July 4 was only 73 degrees. Although it was rainy in the morning, the area only picked up 0.13 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain also came down on Sunday, which put a damper on activities in Evansville for the Red, White and Boom Days. The thunderstorm that rolled through brought 0.58 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite the rain on Sunday, the high temperature that day reached 87 degrees. Friday saw a high of 83 degrees, Saturday's high was 86 degrees and Monday's high was 85 degrees.
