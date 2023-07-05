Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Light rain puts damper on Fourth of July boat parades

Rain eventually cleared up, but temperatures were only in the low 70s.

BoatParade_0253.JPG
Decked out in rain gear, the Peterson family still had loads of fun during the annual Chain of Lakes boat parade in Alexandria on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 1:15 PM

ALEXANDRIA — After a mostly sunshiny and very warm Fourth of July holiday weekend, the weather on the morning of the actual holiday, Tuesday, July 4, was less than ideal.

It was cloudy and drizzly, but that didn't stop some boaters from taking part in boat parades around the county. Shortly after 10 a.m., there were less than two dozen boaters taking part in the parade on the Alexandria Chain of Lakes. During last year's parade, there were probably more than 100 boaters taking part.

BoatParade_010.JPG
The rain didn't stop the Berglund family from watching the boat parade on Lake Carlos Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The family said they were visiting Grandpa Gary Tuil in Alexandria and that the boat parade is part of their annual Fourth of July tradition.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature for July 4 was only 73 degrees. Although it was rainy in the morning, the area only picked up 0.13 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain also came down on Sunday, which put a damper on activities in Evansville for the Red, White and Boom Days. The thunderstorm that rolled through brought 0.58 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the rain on Sunday, the high temperature that day reached 87 degrees. Friday saw a high of 83 degrees, Saturday's high was 86 degrees and Monday's high was 85 degrees.

BoatParade_5593.JPEG
Showing their patriotic spirit, these boaters wave to residents on Chippewa Lake northeast of Brandon during the Fourth of July Parade Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Jody Hanson / Alexandria Echo Press
BoatParade_5597.JPEG
Decked out in red, white and blue, these boaters wave to residents on Chippewa Lake near Brandon during the Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Jody Hanson / Alexandria Echo Press
BoatParade_0272.JPG
The rain didn't keep some boaters from taking part in the annual Fourth of July Parade on Lake Carlos Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
BoatParade_003.JPG
Rain ponchos and umbrellas were an unexpected part of the fun on Tuesday, July 4, during the annual Fourth of July Parade on Lake Carlos.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
BoatParade_0268.JPG
Despite a little rain in the morning on the Fourth of July, the Peterson family still decked out their pontoon and took part in the boat parade on Lake Carlos.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
BoatParade_0276.JPG
A few boaters didn't let a little bit of rain stop them from taking part in the Alexandria Chain of Lakes boat parade on the Fourth of July, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

