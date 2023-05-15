It was smiles all around at the Royal Celebration prom (with photo slideshow)

ALEXANDRIA — It was a night of glitz and glam at New Life Christian Church on Friday during the annual Royal Celebration prom.
The prom is for those ages 14 and older with special needs.
Guests and volunteers had an opportunity to walk the red carpet, have their photo taken in the photo booth, enjoy some food and dance the night away.
Organizers said there were about 200 guests registered for the event.
Woody Schwarze is escorted by Patti Eckhoff on the red carpet during the Royal Celebration prom. The event took place Friday, May 12, 2023, at New Life Christian Church
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Brayden Steidl escorts LeeAnn Westerhaus down the red carpet at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Dustin Debilzen and McKenzie Klimek walk the red carpet at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Kyle Debilzen gets a high five as he walks the red carpet at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
