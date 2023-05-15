99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
It was smiles all around at the Royal Celebration prom (with photo slideshow)

The prom is for those ages 14 and older with special needs.

SpecialProm 206.jpg
Glenette Green, right, waves to the crowd as she walks the red carpet with Katie Rutledge at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 3:46 PM

ALEXANDRIA — It was a night of glitz and glam at New Life Christian Church on Friday during the annual Royal Celebration prom.

The prom is for those ages 14 and older with special needs.

Guests and volunteers had an opportunity to walk the red carpet, have their photo taken in the photo booth, enjoy some food and dance the night away.

Organizers said there were about 200 guests registered for the event.

SpecialProm 197.jpg
Woody Schwarze is escorted by Patti Eckhoff on the red carpet during the Royal Celebration prom. The event took place Friday, May 12, 2023, at New Life Christian Church
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
SpecialProm 139.jpg
Brayden Steidl escorts LeeAnn Westerhaus down the red carpet at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
SpecialProm 002.jpg
Dustin Debilzen and McKenzie Klimek walk the red carpet at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
SpecialProm 181.jpg
Kyle Debilzen gets a high five as he walks the red carpet at the Royal Celebration prom.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

PHOTO SLIDESHOW

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
