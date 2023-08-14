Garfield Days finishes up a weekend of fun

GARFIELD — The annual Garfield Days ran Friday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 12 with a wide variety of events and activities spanning the two-day celebration.

Friday's activities included a garage sale (which continued on Saturday) at Garfield School for the playground fund, and an evening of Bargo and street dancing featuring the Luke Christenson Band at the Garfield Pub.

Kids picked up loads of candy as parade riders tossed treats onto the streets. Jake Sutherlin

Saturday kicked off with a pancake feed at St. John’s Church followed by the grand parade and a pie and ice cream social with music by Fred Walters.

The Garfield Fire Relief also hosted a pork chop feed, beer garden and a kids water ball war.

Dozens of organizations, some of them ag-related, participated in this year's Garfield Days parade. Jake Sutherlin

Saturday afternoon was filled with music by Schjei Country, a kiddie carnival (with donations for the 2024 Garfield Days), a tractor pull, Woodsmen Axe Throwing, a bean bag tournament and street dancing with Hat Trick to close out the festivities. The kiddie carnival included a petting zoo, bungee jumper, bouncy houses, jousting and a mechanical bull.

