Community

Garfield Days finishes up a weekend of fun

Hundreds of people attended this year's annual celebration.

Kids and their families gather candy at the 2023 Garfield Days parade.
Countless families lined the street to witness this year's parade.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 12:02 PM

GARFIELD — The annual Garfield Days ran Friday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 12 with a wide variety of events and activities spanning the two-day celebration.

Friday's activities included a garage sale (which continued on Saturday) at Garfield School for the playground fund, and an evening of Bargo and street dancing featuring the Luke Christenson Band at the Garfield Pub.

Kids picking up candy
Kids picked up loads of candy as parade riders tossed treats onto the streets.
Jake Sutherlin

Saturday kicked off with a pancake feed at St. John’s Church followed by the grand parade and a pie and ice cream social with music by Fred Walters.

The Garfield Fire Relief also hosted a pork chop feed, beer garden and a kids water ball war.

A man and child operate a tractor at the Garfield Days parade.
Dozens of organizations, some of them ag-related, participated in this year's Garfield Days parade.
Jake Sutherlin

Saturday afternoon was filled with music by Schjei Country, a kiddie carnival (with donations for the 2024 Garfield Days), a tractor pull, Woodsmen Axe Throwing, a bean bag tournament and street dancing with Hat Trick to close out the festivities. The kiddie carnival included a petting zoo, bungee jumper, bouncy houses, jousting and a mechanical bull.

Kaison and Layla Gronewold show off their candy haul from the Garfield Days parade
Kaison and Layla Gronewold show off their candy haul from the Garfield Days parade.
Jake Sutherlin

Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
