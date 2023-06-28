Friends of the Alexandria Nature Trail join together to promote vision of new 13-mile trail

ALEXANDRIA — A group of about 35 community members gathered last week to learn about the vision of a 13-mile recreational trail connecting Alexandria’s residential and commercial areas from the north to the south.

The group, known as the Friends of the Alexandria Nature Trail, are a diverse group of involved citizens who are joining together to promote the construction of the trail and they would like others to join them and help share the vision.

On Wednesday, June 21, the group of about 35 people, were led on a nature hike by Lukas Gotto behind Discovery Middle School in Alexandria. Gotto is a teacher and the Safe Ways To School liaison for the school district. Alexandria City Engineer, Tim Schoonhoven, spoke to the group prior to the walk.

Lukas Gotto

“Right now, it is not a project. It is a vision,” said Schoonhoven. “But it can be a project.”

He explained that in early 2021, staff from the city, along with representatives from the Nature Conservancy and other partners, identified a project that would protect and enhance a series of wetlands in the eastern sub watershed of Alexandria. Schoonhoven said, “This is the biggest, most important watershed in the city.”

And, he said that he is convinced that money for the project can be found.

The trail, Schoonhoven explained, would look like the Central Lakes Trail. It would be an 8-foot paved trail, along with some gravel connection points. He also said part of it might look like the trail that goes around a portion of Lakes Agnes.

According to information in a flyer that was handed out to the group of walkers, the trail is a nature-based solution that would provide multiple benefits to nature and the community, including clean water, clean air and flood and drought risk reduction. The project would take pressure off existing infrastructure and reduce long-term stormwater management costs to the city.

Additionally, the trail would provide increased access to nature and incorporate interpretive signs so the community can learn about wetlands, climate change, biodiversity and more.

Schoonhoven also said it could be an economic boost to the community as it would draw visitors to the area.

Tim Schoonhoven

“My vision is that people would come here to go and ride the trail,” he said.

Barbara Benson, a member of the Friends of the Alexandria Nature Trail, said the group was lucky to have Schoonhoven present at the meeting and walk to answer questions and provide details about the proposed project.

“I’m very encouraged by the enthusiasm for all that the trail envisions,” said Benson.

She also said that after the nature walk last week, several people stayed afterward to talk about what happens next. She said John Riggle volunteered to lead a group of nature trail enthusiasts for an organizational meeting. That group, including Riggle, Joel Kamholz, Jeremy Pedersen and Vicki Pohls, will be meeting on July 5.

“Though some people stepped up for leadership, everyone who stayed seemed invested in the outcome,” said Benson.

If anyone wishes to become a part of the group, they are encouraged to reach out to Riggle at johnmriggle@gmail.com.