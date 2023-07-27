Community Night Out slated for Aug. 1 at Alexandria City Park

ALEXANDRIA — This year’s Community Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Alexandria City Park. This annual event, which is bigger this year because of a one-time grant from the Blandin Foundation, is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m.

Connie Fields, Early Childhood Initiative coordinator of Douglas County, said the ECI is collaborating with the Alexandria Police Department for this year’s Community Night Out.

She said the ECI will have 18 tables out of the 60 organizations scheduled to be at the event.

Each ECI table will have resources information and also free giveaways, such as bubbles, fish crackers, etc.

Connie Fields

“Funds from the Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grant will be supporting payment for the Jolly Pops Dad Band, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and Clueless the Balloon Twister.” said Fields. “Free bags will be available at the entrance given by Region IV South. There will also be a sidewalk chalk area for interested attendees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Plumski, an Alexandria Police Officer and School Resource Officer who has been helping to plan this event, said the Blandin grant also helped pay for some advertising of the event.

Plumski noted that the Alexandria Fire Department will be doing a splash pad with their fire truck and there will be games, bicycle giveaways and a free meal for the first 1,000 people.

Brandon Plumski, an Alexandria Police Office and School Resource Officer, is one of the organizers of the Community Night Out. Contributed photo

Community Night Out is a nationwide event where communities gather together in a celebration against crimes and drugs. The event, which is free to the public, was designed to build stronger community partnerships.

Other sponsors of this year’s event include Culver’s, Henry’s Foods, Inc., First Choice Food and Beverage Solutions, Walmart, Hilltop Lumber, Eagles Club, Frito Lay and Elden’s Fresh Foods.