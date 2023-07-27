Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Community Night Out slated for Aug. 1 at Alexandria City Park

The free event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

balloon
Clueless the Balloon Twister, left, will be at this year's Community Night Out. The annual event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Alexandria City Park.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 7:20 AM

ALEXANDRIA — This year’s Community Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Alexandria City Park. This annual event, which is bigger this year because of a one-time grant from the Blandin Foundation, is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m.

Connie Fields, Early Childhood Initiative coordinator of Douglas County, said the ECI is collaborating with the Alexandria Police Department for this year’s Community Night Out.

She said the ECI will have 18 tables out of the 60 organizations scheduled to be at the event.

Each ECI table will have resources information and also free giveaways, such as bubbles, fish crackers, etc.

Connie Fields.jpg
Connie Fields

“Funds from the Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grant will be supporting payment for the Jolly Pops Dad Band, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and Clueless the Balloon Twister.” said Fields. “Free bags will be available at the entrance given by Region IV South. There will also be a sidewalk chalk area for interested attendees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Plumski, an Alexandria Police Officer and School Resource Officer who has been helping to plan this event, said the Blandin grant also helped pay for some advertising of the event.

Plumski noted that the Alexandria Fire Department will be doing a splash pad with their fire truck and there will be games, bicycle giveaways and a free meal for the first 1,000 people.

Brandon Plumski.jpg
Brandon Plumski, an Alexandria Police Office and School Resource Officer, is one of the organizers of the Community Night Out.
Contributed photo

Community Night Out is a nationwide event where communities gather together in a celebration against crimes and drugs. The event, which is free to the public, was designed to build stronger community partnerships.

Other sponsors of this year’s event include Culver’s, Henry’s Foods, Inc., First Choice Food and Beverage Solutions, Walmart, Hilltop Lumber, Eagles Club, Frito Lay and Elden’s Fresh Foods.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
1d ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
blueberries-g250fd7e8f_1920.jpg
Community
Lake George Blueberry Festival set for July 28-30
Jul 17
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Relay 0076.jpg
Community
Relay for Life of Douglas County raises $222,000 so far
Jul 17
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Chick-fil-A is coming to Alexandria, sort of
2d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Alexandria Golf Club
Local
Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course
2d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Donations sought for Christmas light displays in Alexandria
40m ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Carlos Creek Headshots
Business
Carlos Creek Winery's wedding venue takes home award from Minnesota Bride Magazine
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report