Community mural in Alexandria needs painters

ALEXANDRIA — An idea started about four years ago by Sandy Susag and Mimi Seykora, two local art enthusiasts, is finally coming to fruition.

A community mural is being painted on the side of one of the old UBC buildings along 2nd Avenue in Alexandria. The building is currently owned by Jo Hvezda of Real Estate by Jo. Seykora said Hvezda donated the use of the building for the very large mural.

“It was so gracious of her to do that, to give us this space,” said Susag.

Community members are being invited to help paint the mural, which will be on the building at 203 Broadway Street across from the Big Ole Central Park.

Kristin Allen of New London, from Greenwater Garage, worked with local artists Chalsey Falk and Naomi Bjorklund, to create the image that the community can paint together using an age-old gridding technique. Using this method will allow community members to paint a 30-by-30-inch square, which contributes to the larger image.

“This is something everyone in the community can do; from kids to seniors,” said Seykora, who also gave a huge thanks to Hvezda for donating the space. “Kudos to Jo. I know she is as excited as we are.”

Susag said in coming up with the design, they wanted something that was reflective of life in Alexandria and surrounding areas. She said Allen’s design is very in-tune to this area.

Public painting will take place on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27 and June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. Dates and times are weather permitting.

A printout of what the finished mural will look like lies on a table along with painting supplies. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Painters of all ages and experience are welcome. Local volunteers will help get you set up to paint with some very simple instructions. Painting a square can take 20-40 minutes, so you can stop by on a bike ride or plan to come paint and chat with your neighbors. Parent/guardian support is requested for youth under the age of 12.

Each painter will get a printed portion of the image to use as a guide, some simple painting tools, three colors of latex paint and a square on the gridded wall.

The mural will be dedicated during the Art Market on Saturday, July 8, starting at 9 a.m.

The building where the mural will be painted is located at 203 Broadway and is just south of Big Ole Central Park in Alexandria. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Funding for this project has been made possible by a Blandin Foundation Grant and local businesses. Susag said they were very grateful to Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, who included the funding for the project in the Blandin grant.

She also said that having her and Seykora’s idea finally come to fruition is “almost surreal.” Susag said they worked so long and so hard on this project and that it is something for everyone and a way to build community spirit.

She said it is a project that everyone can take part in.

The mural painting will be completed by community members using small sponges to apply three shades of blue latex paint. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Seykora agreed, saying, “This truly is something everyone can do. This is for our community.”

Susag said people just need to show up, be themselves, have fun painting and not worry about anyone judging them.

“The ownership of this mural belongs to everyone,” she said.