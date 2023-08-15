Church of St. Mary's takes part in traditional Catholic procession

ALEXANDRIA — The Church of St. Mary in Alexandria took part recently in a traditional Catholic procession celebrating the Eucharist.

According to Kathy Ballou, communications coordinator for the church, Sunday, June 11, 2023, was the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ in the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar. On that day, more than 1,000 people proceeded around the block of the Church of St. Mary celebrating the Corpus Christi, the most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, she said.

The procession followed around the church block on the streets of 4th Avenue East, Irving Street, 5th Avenue East and Hawthorne Street.

The procession was led by the Eucharist and followed by parishioners who sang hymns and prayed. The group stopped at each corner and Father Matthew Kuhn blessed the city of Alexandria in each direction, said Ballou.

Father Matthew Kuhn from the Church of St. Mary's blessed the city of Alexandria in each direction during a traditional Catholic procession, which celebrates the Eucharist. Contributed photo

She explained that Catholics believe the Eucharist is the real presence of Jesus Christ.

“We are blessed to be with Him physically because of this gift,” she said. “This older tradition of the Corpus Christi procession is a physical way to follow Jesus and encourage devotion to him. It is also part of a larger movement in the Catholic Church called the Eucharistic Revival. The Revival is a movement to restore understanding and devotion to this great mystery here in the United States by helping us renew our worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.”

The same Eucharistic Procession was held in Osakis around the block of Immaculate Conception with Father Rick Aubol blessing the city of Osakis in all four directions, as well.

The procession at the Church of St. Mary’s was followed by one hour of adoration in the church where the community sits or kneels in private prayer in the presence of the Eucharist.

Members of the congregation at the Church of St. Mary's took part in a traditional Catholic procession, which celebrates the Eucharist. Contributed photo

Ballou also shared a story of Sylvia Krason, 95, who lives in the same building as the Alexandria Senior Center. The center is across the street from the church.

“She can no longer attend mass due to limited mobility and so she was overjoyed when Father Matthew turned and blessed the senior center,” said Ballou. “Sylvia spoke with our parish nurse, Vanessa Mensen, and shared that she appreciated Father Matthew stopping during the procession and turning and lifting the Monstrance toward her while she watched. She said that when Father presented Jesus to her, it gave her a warm, calm feeling.”

Ballou said that Krason was very appreciative of the gesture saying that it meant a great to her as she can no longer make the walk to attend mass.