Check out these Memorial Day events

DOUGLAS COUNTY — This year’s Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 29. To mark the event, some area organizations are planning events. Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

Alexandria

The Alexandria VFW Post 936 is hosting the Memorial Day program at the Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Broadway Street. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with the program to follow at about 10:30 a.m. The program will take place at Veterans Memorial Park.

A free lunch will be provided by the VWF Post 936 immediately following the program at the park.

Brandon

The Brandon Memorial Day service will take place at the Veterans Parks at 11 a.m.

Evansville

The Legionnaires will gather at City Hall at 10 a.m. and march down the cemetery road lined with flags to the memorial in the cemetery. Afterward, a program will take place in the school gym and lunch will be immediately after in the Senior Center.

Glenwood

The Memorial Day service will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Central Square. Musical selections will be provided by area high school students. The keynote speaker is Jim Thoreen with a reading by John Messenger. The parade will take place at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millerville area

Inspiration Peak Legion Post 527 of Millerville will host Memorial Day honors at seven local cemeteries on Monday, May 29. The public is invited to attend the honors. Legion and Auxiliary members will meet at the Legion Hall at 8 a.m. A potluck will be served after the last honors at Ebenezer.

Military honors will take place at the following times and locations:



Millerville Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.

Trinity Cemetery at 9 a.m.

Eagle Lake Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

Leaf Mountain Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Urbank Cemetery at 10:20 a.m.

Saint James Cemetery at 10:40 a.m.

Ebenezer Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Osakis

Osakis VFW Post 7902 will host its Memorial Day service at Lion's Park (the one near the interstate). The service begins at 10:30 a.m. and this year’s guest speaker is Pastor Lexy Carson.

Parkers Prairie

Legion Post 219 will host Memorial Day events, including the following:

8 a.m. to noon – Pancake breakfast at the high school in the old gym hosted by the Legion Baseball and Softball players.

10 a.m. – Program at the high school in the new gym. Honor guard will be at the cemetery directly following the program.