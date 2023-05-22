Carlos Block Party raises thousands for 'Adventure Acres'
Almost 500 people enjoyed food, games and music at the Carlos Block Party on Saturday, May 20.
The back lot of Carlos Elementry was filled with food trucks, carnival games, bingo, live music and a bean bag tournament, all to raise money for the estimated $130,000 outdoor learning space dubbed "Adventure Acres." An idea produced by three teachers — Stephanie Groetsch, Abbi Johnson and Kristen Schmidt.
The block party raised a little over $9,000, according to Groetsch.
The outdoor learning spaces will be in a 160-foot by 210-foot area that includes a trail system, learning areas, a coniferous forest, an outdoor whiteboard/chalkboard, a weather station, pollinator gardens, a large sandbox, an outdoor maker space and as well as a 40-foot by 8-foot building/pavilion outfitted with electricity that has been named the "Cardinal Cabin" to use as a classroom.
The teachers hope to have the project 75% completed by this fall and 100% completed by next spring.
The Carlos Lions, Prairie Lakes Dental, Geneva Capital, Christensen Group, Hilltop Lumber and Alexandria Elks have all donated to the project prior to the block party.
Earlier this month, Brother’s Market in Carlos donated 10 cents for every gallon of gas purchased on May 10 and 11. Groetsch says that fundraiser took in $1,000.
