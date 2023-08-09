Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Butterflies released in memory of loved ones

The event was hosted by Hospice of Douglas County, a division of Horizon Public Health.

ButterFlyRelease_0028.JPG
DiAnn Ness of Alexandria released a butterfly during the Hospice of Douglas County Memorial Butterfly Release. The annual event took place Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Alexandria City Park.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 6:49 PM

ALEXANDRIA — More than 200 painted lady butterflies were released Wednesday evening, Aug. 9, at Alexandria City Park.

They were released in memory and honor of loved ones during the annual Hospice of Douglas County Memorial Butterfly Release.

ButterflyRelease_5136.jpg
A butterfly sits on a hand before fluttering away during the annual Memorial Butterfly Release hosted by Hospice of Douglas County.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The butterflies used for the event are sent to the organizers from Florida. They are shipped on ice, which keeps them dormant until they are ready to be released. This species of butterfly is smaller than the monarch butterfly with a wingspan of about 2 inches. They are better for releasing as they tend to linger in an area.

The butterflies are released at least two hours before sunset to allow them to find nectar to eat, along with a safe hiding place for the night.

The Memorial Butterfly Release began as a time for families and friends to gather together in support of each other and to release butterflies in memory or honor of a loved one.

By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
