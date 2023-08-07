Brandon Summerfest parade a hit

BRANDON — From tractors and fire trucks to floats featuring several different classes from Brandon High School, businesses and organizations, there was plenty to see during the annual Brandon SummerFest parade.

There was also plenty of candy and other goods, like sunglasses and frisbees, for kids – and adults – to catch during the Saturday, Aug. 5, parade. And, parade goers lined several streets in Brandon to watch the grand event, which lasted more than an hour.

Cousins Oliver Smock, 7, left, and Lincoln Tillman, 4, both from St. Paul, were ready and excited for all the candy being thrown during the Brandon SummerFest parade on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Other events during the five-day festival included a pork chop feed, car show, garage sales, sports tournaments, salad luncheon, water wars, pie contest, bingo, street dance, fireworks and more.