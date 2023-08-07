Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brandon Summerfest parade a hit

Several floats took part in the grand parade, which lasted a little more than an hour.

Brandon 0108.jpg
Classmates from the Brandon High School Class of 1973, including Lori Schjei Lee, Sonja Slack Byrne and Gail Johnson Backes, wave to the crowd during the Brandon Summerfest parade on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 2:53 PM

BRANDON — From tractors and fire trucks to floats featuring several different classes from Brandon High School, businesses and organizations, there was plenty to see during the annual Brandon SummerFest parade.

There was also plenty of candy and other goods, like sunglasses and frisbees, for kids – and adults – to catch during the Saturday, Aug. 5, parade. And, parade goers lined several streets in Brandon to watch the grand event, which lasted more than an hour.

Brandon 0144.jpg
Cousins Oliver Smock, 7, left, and Lincoln Tillman, 4, both from St. Paul, were ready and excited for all the candy being thrown during the Brandon SummerFest parade on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Other events during the five-day festival included a pork chop feed, car show, garage sales, sports tournaments, salad luncheon, water wars, pie contest, bingo, street dance, fireworks and more.

See past stories from the Brandon SummerFest
Dec 2, 2021

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
