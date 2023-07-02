Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Biking from Texas to Alaska in fight against cancer, nearly 2 dozen riders stop in Alexandria

The group stayed overnight at Lake Brophy County Park.

Riders.jpg
Bicyclists from the Texas 4000 group, who are biking from Texas to Alaska in the fight against cancer, are shown on the Central Lakes Trail near the Depot Smokehouse and Tavern.
Contributed photo
Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff
Today at 8:08 AM

ALEXANDRIA — A group of nearly two dozen bicyclists from the University of Texas stopped in Alexandria Sunday, June 25 on their way to Alaska.

The group, dubbed the Texas 4000, will log more than 4,000 miles on their trek from Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska in the fight against cancer.

According to its website, Texas 4000 cultivates student leaders and engages communities in the fight against cancer. The group shares hope, knowledge and charity in the fight against cancer through its 18-month leadership development program and its cornerstone event – the ride from Texas to Alaska.

The group that stopped in Alexandria included 18 riders and five support staff people. They came into town last Sunday, June 25, and camped at Lake Brophy County Park. The Bike Ole Bike Club provided support to the riders and the Alexandria Area YMCA made its facilities available for them to get cleaned up and showered.

Bike Group 133.jpg
Members of the Texas 4000 stopped in Alexandria on their bike trek from Texas to Alaska. They are pictured with members of the Big Ole Bike Club at Lake Brophy County Park.
Contributed photo

Travelers Inn of Alexandria provided breakfast for the riders before they headed out on the next leg of their journey.

"The whole community let them know that this is a friendly, welcoming place," said a Big Ole Bike Club member.

As of noon on Wednesday, June 28, the group of Texas 4000 riders are on day 40 of 70 and have logged 3,082 miles, according to the Texas 4000 website.

Big Ole.jpg
Some of the bicylists from the Texas 4000 group, who are biking in the fight against cancer from Texas to Alaska, had their picture taken with Big Ole.
Contributed photo

The riders who stopped in Alexandria are part of the Ozarks route.

The Ozarks route was added in 2013 to reach more people with the group’s cancer fighting message across the American Midwest and Canada.

In 2023, the Ozarks group will blaze a trail through East Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and into British Columbia and Yukon Territory before finally reaching Alaska.

kevinalaskabike.jpg
Students from the University of Texas are riding thousands of miles from Texas to Alaska to raise money for cancer research.
Contributed / WDAY News

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
