Community

Art deTour set for Father's Day weekend

There are 14 stops during this year's event.

Cups 0425.jpg
Potter Merodie Seykora handcrafted this mugs.
Contributed photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 8:51 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Art deTour, an Alexandria Art Guild event, is a multi-location weekend art tour with two or more artists at each location.

Along with their art for sale, many artists will be demonstrating their craft. There is no charge to attend the tour. The 2023 Art deTour is set for Thursday, June 15 through Saturday June 17.

The tour on Thursday will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. while the tour on Friday and Saturday will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit alexart.org.

Artists

Here are the artists and where you find them:

Studio 1: Handcrafted by Noni

5601 County Rd 21 SW, Alexandria

Noni Bjorklund: Oil painting portraits and landscapes, enameled copper jewelry, fine silver jewelry.

Jean Schonberg: Watercolor painting and watercolor batik.

Studio 2: Gyotaku and Fiber Art Gallery (not open on Thursday)

2605 Aga Dr Suite 9B, Alexandria

Becky Albright: Traditional Gyotaku printmaking, eco and cyanotype printing, fiber art, and zen doodles.

Studio 3: JT Maui Designs

613 Quincy St, Alexandria

Jon Thompson: Jewelry and accessories created from mixed metals, semi-precious gemstones, and found objects.

Emily Wolf: Functional, nature-inspired pottery such as mugs, bowls, and other serving ware. Mid-fired, wheel thrown, and hand built.

Thompson Jon1.jpg
Jon Thompson from JT Maui Designs designed and handcrafted this necklace.
Contributed photo

Studio 4: Turning Lake Designs

4365 County Rd 82 NW, Alexandria

Bill Seykora: Hand turned wood bowls, charcuterie boards, colored pencil lazy susans and pepper grinders.

Mimi Seykora: Wheel thrown and hand built pottery, unique stoneware, colored pencil earrings, and necklaces.

Sabrina Marthaler: Hand-stamped tokens on bracelets, necklaces, anklets, keychains, and bookmarks.

Studio 5: Artscape Studio

101 Three Havens Dr NE, Alexandria

Kathy Grundei: Collage, mixed media, watercolor, cards, journals, and prints of original work.

Grundei kathy 5.jpg
A collage by Kathy Grundei.
Contributed photo

Studio 6: Three Havens Artworks

3904 County Rd 42 NE, Alexandria

Linda Gaugert: Oil landscapes on canvas or wood and home portrait commissions.

Fred Kollmann: Custom-built furniture and stained glass.

Studio 7: The Pottersmiths’

2117 Ironwood Dr NE, Alexandria

Phil Smith: Wheel thrown and hand built ceramics, playful house communities (imaginariums) and more.

Kate Smith: Strong, functional, wheel thrown, and sometimes altered pottery.

Barbara Johnson: Local and global photography, sharing the wonders of our world.

Studio 8: Art by Melissa

13694 E Lake Miltona Dr NE, Miltona

Melissa Werpy: Wheel thrown, hand built clay, artistic pottery pieces, and painting inspired by the natural world.

Matthew Bakke: Wood lathe turnings, games, and functional pieces.

Studio 9: The Krooked Bowl

507 Holmes Ave, Brandon

Dallas Bordson: Wood lathe turned bowls, cutting boards, serving trays, benches, and tables.

Bordson Dallas1.jpg
This wooden bowl was made by Dallas Bordson.
Contributed photo

Studio 10: Pottery by Johns

11521 Big Island Rd, Ashby

Linda Johns: Functional and whimsical pottery of bird houses, tree people, chimes, bowls, mugs, trays, and ornaments.

Studio 11: Kron Cove Studio

18541 County Rd 1 NW, Evansville

Calvin deRuyter: Watercolor, acrylic, mixed water media paintings, and life drawing.

Studio 12: Old Sweet Song

5030 E Front St, Vining

Ruth Hanson: Watercolor batik, watercolor, gouache, oil pastel, acrylic, and calligraphy. Originals, prints, and cards.

Judy Fairchild: Functional wheel thrown and hand built pottery.

Hanson Ruth watercolor .jpg
Batik painting by Ruth Hanson.
Contributed photo

Studio 13: Clayhouse Pottery

45671 348th St, Ottertail

Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy: Ceremoniously functional wheel thrown and hand built pottery evoking feelings of ritual and celebration.

Shaughnessy.jpeg
This piece of art was designed by Potter Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy.
Contributed photo

Studio 14: Pine Mill Farm Furniture Co.

46730 Co Hwy 54, Ottertail

Roger Krause: Custom built furniture with a variety of wood types and finishes.

ArtDetourMap.jpg
Map of artists, along with detour maps.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
