An estimated 53,000 attend this year's Douglas County Fair

ALEXANDRIA — It was another successful Douglas County Fair with great weather and great attendance, according to Molly Maudal, fair board member and marketing supervisor.

“The fair was great. The weather held out,” said Maudal. “Although the weather was hot on Saturday.”

Brad and Annmarie Anderson watch their granddaughter as she goes by on the swing ride at the Douglas County Fair on Friday, August 18, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

According to Accuweather, Saturday’s high was 90 degrees with plenty of humidity. Temperatures for the rest of the fair, which ran from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 19, were as follows – 86 degrees on Wednesday, 73 on Thursday and 79 on Friday, according to Accuweather.

As of Monday, Aug. 21, Maudal said the numbers were still being finalized, but it is estimated that more than 53,000 people attended the four-day fair. That marks the highest attendance in the last 10 years, she said. The estimated attendance for the 2022 fair was around 50,400.

“It’s really crazy to think about,” she said. “We try really hard to offer something for everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly Maudal

Maudal said on Kids’ Day, Senior Day or other earmarked days, the fair board tries to make sure there are activities that are geared toward that audience.

Each year, the fair board likes to try new things or add new entertainment. One of this year’s highlights was Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange . Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange is a collaboration of award-winning musicians with extensive performance backgrounds, and is led by National TV and recording star, Mollie B, and two-time Grammy Nominee Ted Lange.

Maudal said the duo has quite the following and during their performance at the Douglas County Fair, there were people in attendance from all over including North Dakota, Arizona, Michigan and close to Canada.

Children scream in excitement as they move up and down on the Gee Wizz ride at the Douglas County Fair on Friday, August 18, 2023. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

“She can draw a good crowd,” said Maudal, noting that the concert by country-rocker Jameson Rodgers on Saturday night was a great way to end the fair.

“By partnering with KIK-FM, we were able to pull it off,” she said. “There was a great crowd and for the first event like that, we were really pleased.”

Another highlight of this year’s fair, said Maudal, is when they dedicated the fair office to Ruth Plaster.

“She has worked well over 30 years at the fair and so we dedicated the fair office to her,” she said. “The fair office is now The Ruth Plaster Fair Office. She was so surprised we did that.”

Longtime Douglas County Fair employee Ruth Plaster, left, is congratulated by Molly Maudal in a ceremony on August 16, 2023, after being notified that the fair office will now be named in her honor. Also shown is Brad Schmidt, fair board member. Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Lastly, Maudal said she and the fair board wanted to give a big thanks to all the fair sponsors, the business partners, vendors, employees and of course, all the volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you to everyone and thanks to our community,” said. “And thanks to all the exhibitors who work hard all year. Thank you for your contributions.”

Planning for next year’s Douglas County Fair will already begin at the next fair board meeting, which is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 19. For more information or to contact the fair board, visit the Douglas County Fair website at dcmnfair.com, email info@dcmnfair.com or call 1-866-656-FAIR (3247).