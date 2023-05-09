99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Ace Hardware's new owner, Alexandria-Wadena Author and More

A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.

Alexandria-Echo-Press-Minute-1400x1400.jpg
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
May 09, 2023 at 7:10 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Echo Press Minute is a podcast that provides listeners with a brief look at stories to look out for in our upcoming print edition.

New episodes of the show are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

All episodes of the Echo Press Minute and our mini-series, Talk of the Town, are available on our website under the podcasts section and on Spotify , Apple Music , Google Podcasts , and Audible .

More Echo Press podcasts

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
What To Read Next
Sanford Center.jpg
Community
Northern Minnesota’s Largest Women’s Expo returns to the Sanford Center
May 09, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
A poster features two women with their arms crossed and advertises a fight.
Minnesota
Rising MMA star killed in weekend crash on I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead
May 08, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Lakes Country Summer Fun banner with the words Summer Fun - what to do in Lakes Country.
Community
Smelt fry is scheduled May 6 at Backus fire hall
May 03, 2023 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff