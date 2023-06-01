4 Community Service Officers hired by Alexandria Police Department, City of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Four Community Service Officers have been hired by the Alexandria Police Department and City of Alexandria .

The four officers – Alexa Dunn, Cali Jo Gutknecht, Austin Becker and Samuel Mahr – are between their first and second year of law enforcement training at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.

This is the second year of the Community Service Officer program , according to Sgt. Chad Schroeder with the Alexandria Police Department , who is in charge of the four CSOs.

"It was a huge success last year," said Schroeder, noting that the CSOs take calls that do not require a licensed police officer to handle. The calls, he said, include nuisance complaints, minor crashes in parking lots, parking complaints, park patrol, complaints about long grass, parades and business door checks, to name a few.

"It really takes the load off city hall and the police department," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schroeder explained that law enforcement students who are interested in the position had to apply for it and go through the same hiring process as a normal police officer. He said that both he and Chief Scott Kent talk to the applicants and then decide who to hire.

As of now, the Community Service Officers will serve the community for 12 weeks. However, Schroeder said the department is already talking about trying to have year-round CSOs. He also noted that the hope is those who have served in the position would come back and work with the department when there is an opening.

Schroeder also noted that this is the first year that there is a specific vehicle designated for the Community Service Officers.