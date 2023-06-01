99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

4 Community Service Officers hired by Alexandria Police Department, City of Alexandria

The four officers will be working during a 12-week period.

CSO 668.jpg
The Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria have hired four Community Service Officers. They are, from left, Alexa Dunn, Cali Jo Gutknecht, Austin Becker and Samuel Mahr.
Contributed photo / Alexandria Police Department
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 11:49 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Four Community Service Officers have been hired by the Alexandria Police Department and City of Alexandria .

The four officers – Alexa Dunn, Cali Jo Gutknecht, Austin Becker and Samuel Mahr – are between their first and second year of law enforcement training at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.

This is the second year of the Community Service Officer program , according to Sgt. Chad Schroeder with the Alexandria Police Department , who is in charge of the four CSOs.

"It was a huge success last year," said Schroeder, noting that the CSOs take calls that do not require a licensed police officer to handle. The calls, he said, include nuisance complaints, minor crashes in parking lots, parking complaints, park patrol, complaints about long grass, parades and business door checks, to name a few.

"It really takes the load off city hall and the police department," he said.

Schroeder explained that law enforcement students who are interested in the position had to apply for it and go through the same hiring process as a normal police officer. He said that both he and Chief Scott Kent talk to the applicants and then decide who to hire.

As of now, the Community Service Officers will serve the community for 12 weeks. However, Schroeder said the department is already talking about trying to have year-round CSOs. He also noted that the hope is those who have served in the position would come back and work with the department when there is an opening.

Schroeder also noted that this is the first year that there is a specific vehicle designated for the Community Service Officers.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
