31 students turn their tassels during Brandon-Evansville graduation

BRANDON — The Brandon-Evansville Class of 2023 took the final step of their high school career as they received their diplomas during their commencement ceremony Saturday, May 27.

Thirty-one students graduated from the Brandon-Evansville High School this year, which is the same number as the Class of 2022.

This year's valedictorians were Gretchen Bredberg and Kayla Bitzan-Anderson and the salutatorian was Kendall Hoidahl.

This year's class quote was: "Goodbye. Don't cry. We won't." The class flower was a white rose and the class colors were hot pink and white.

