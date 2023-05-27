99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

31 students turn their tassels during Brandon-Evansville graduation

The commencement ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, May 27, in the Brandon gymnasium.

Froemming_BEgraduation.JPG
Logan Froemming accepts his diploma from Brandon-Evansville Superintendent Louisa Glenetske during the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 3:24 PM

BRANDON — The Brandon-Evansville Class of 2023 took the final step of their high school career as they received their diplomas during their commencement ceremony Saturday, May 27.

Thirty-one students graduated from the Brandon-Evansville High School this year, which is the same number as the Class of 2022.

This year's valedictorians were Gretchen Bredberg and Kayla Bitzan-Anderson and the salutatorian was Kendall Hoidahl.

This year's class quote was: "Goodbye. Don't cry. We won't." The class flower was a white rose and the class colors were hot pink and white.

Watch for more photos from both the Brandon-Evansville and Osakis commencement ceremonies in the Wednesday, May 31, Echo Press.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
