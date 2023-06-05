Commentary: County board should vote 'no' to gravel pit permit in LaGrand Township

By Tracy and Troy Heald, Jeff and Karol Klug, Heidi and Matt Hawkins, LaGrand Township

We are writing with concerns regarding a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application that would allow a temporary concrete batch plant to operate in our rural neighborhood.

Living in the country equals dirt roads and some dust; we get that. We expect wild life issues, we expect farm machinery, we expect bugs and mosquitoes. We also expect to have peace and quiet most days. We expect the right to breathe in clean air, grow our crops and work in our gardens, go for walks on our dirt road, raise our children and drive on our roads safely in a rural residential setting.

That has all changed out here on Magnuson Road, a rural residential area in LaGrand Township, just west of Alexandria. The gravel pit, adjacent to an apple orchard — Country Blossom Farm — has applied for a CUP to put up a temporary concrete batch plant. Under the pit’s current CUP, we have seen an incredible amount of semi traffic over the last four weeks. Suddenly our little country road is now experiencing 100-200+ semi passes on a daily basis making driving hazardous, creating dust clouds that go for miles and making it impossible to have any peace in our little corner of heaven.

As of May 23, the state of Minnesota declared our little dirt road a state haul road. This road was not built for that kind of hauling.

They are infringing on our rights and the rights of all our neighbors. Cement dust, fly ash, and crystalline silica particles which can cause silicosis (damaging the lungs which can be fatal over time) are things our neighborhood would be breathing in if this CUP is approved. These particles can cause cancer, they would cover our agricultural crops with dust that can reduce photosynthesis, yield and fruit size, and possibly contaminate our air, local lakes and water tables.

Why aren’t we provided with scientific proof that these things aren’t harmful or that the concrete dust particles won’t escape the pit area, if this is indeed the case? If the CUP for the concrete batch plant is approved, we will be continually plagued with these issues in addition to the health and safety concerns we’re currently experiencing due to the CUP that’s already in place.

Why would a CUP for a gravel pit be permitted in a residential area? Why would a road built almost 70 years ago for car and pickup truck travel be permitted to be destroyed by semis hauling 10- 40 tons of materials? Why should residents worry about their safety when walking, biking or driving on THEIR residential road? Why does the county allow even the remote possibility of destroying local farmers' crops? For the sake of one business, why should the rest of us have our property values go down?

In Section VII-G of the Douglas County Zoning Ordinance document, when a conditional use permit is applied for it states it should consider the effects of the proposed use upon the health, safety and general welfare of occupants or surrounding lands. It also states it should not create an excessive burden on existing roads or create traffic hazards, among other criteria. Well, the existing CUP has done all of the above! So why should another one get approved?

There are PLENTY of local gravel pits located on appropriate paved roads that are not in rural residential and residential areas. The batch plant wants to operate in June and again from August to October. This directly coincides with the Country Blossom Farm’s strawberry and apple picking season. Visitors come from all over to enjoy the lakes area, the wineries, the apple orchard, the parks, the downtown shopping. These tourists are what keeps this area so vibrant and supports the local lodging and downtown merchants. Should one gravel pit have the right to adversely affect so many residents and visitors to our area? In the opinion of the residents of LaGrand Township we say NO! The vote to allow this permit is June 14. Please contact the Douglas County commissioners and ask them to vote NO!