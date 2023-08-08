Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Vikingland Band Festival wins $7,485 Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold items were sponsored by dozens of Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce members.

PotOGold Vikingland Band Festival.jpg
Vikingland Band Festival won the Pot of Gold valued at $7,485 at Wake Up Alexandria on Aug. 4. The event was hosted by AFLAC (Anderson). Pictured is Jeff Meland, member of the Vikingland Band Festival committee.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:54 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, Aug. 4.

The event was hosted by ALFAC (Anderson). Chamber Board President, Tyler Notch, drew the winning organization, Vikingland Band Festival, from the pot of more than 650 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $7,485.

Pot of Gold items were sponsored by dozens of Chamber members.

The Pot of Gold drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.

For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org .

