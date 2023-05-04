99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
True North Management started in Duluth, moved to Alexandria

The owners and operators are Andrew Kromrey and Carter Thiel.

TrueNorth Andrew Carter 0892.jpg
Andrew Carter, left, and Carter Thiel are the owners of True North Management in Alexandria
Echo Press staff photo
By Echo Press staff report
May 04, 2023 at 8:05 AM

ALEXANDRIA — True North Management recently opened in Alexandria. It's a full-service residential property management company offering all aspects of leasing, accounting, maintenance and administrative duties.

"Carter and I began our property management journey in 2018 in Duluth," said Kromrey. "Both of us were employed with the largest third party property management company in the city. During this time, Carter's focus was in leasing and marketing. Some of his specialties were setting rent rates, conducting showings, and marketing to attract tenants. In many circumstances Carter was the first point of contact for our tenants."

Kromrey's focus within the company was mainly in the maintenance department. Over the years, he handled all rental code compliance within the city, scheduled technicians to perform daily tasks, and planned/coordinated property renovations for investors.

"It didn't take long before Carter and I found our passion for real estate," Kromrey said. "We began talking about opportunities to venture off on our own and Alexandria was our first choice. We visited the city several times, conducted housing research, and spoke with many investors in the area. Ultimately, we discovered that the city was growing and had a big need for quality oriented property management. In addition to being a good location for business, we felt the area fit well with our personal values and it was a great area to start our families."

Thiel and Kromrey originally provided services for single family homes and multi-unit buildings. They're now managing short-term rentals, and vacation homes within a 30-mile radius of the city, providing expertise to both experienced and beginner investors.

"As the Chamber of Commerce states, Alexandria is the ultimate destination to live,work, play and prosper. We feel that way too, but it is tough for residents to find a place to live in general," said Kromrey. "One of the issues we found is that independent investors provide a great need in this area, but eventually their hands get tied, preventing them from growing their rental portfolio. In some cases, this can mean preventing a variety of new development in the city."

Thiel and Kromrey said their company aims to provide services to not only help residents find a home but to help them be comfortable and happy with where they reside.

For more information, call 320-219-7300 or visit the website, www.TrueNorthManagement.us

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
