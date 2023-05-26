Tradehome Shoes moving to new location in Alexandria's Viking Plaza Mall

ALEXANDRIA — Plans have been made for Tradehome Shoes in the Viking Plaza Mall. The shoe store is one of several stores impacted by changes at the mall.

Earlier this month, longtime restaurant D. Michael B’s closed. The changes taking place are because a new, undisclosed tenant is moving into the mall and taking up the space that housed the restaurant, Tradehome and several other stores. The new tenant is expected to be revealed soon.

Joey Trypuc, co-manager of Tradehome Shoes, said he is excited to announce the store will remain in the mall, but in a new, larger location. It is moving into the site that once housed the Hallmark store. It's across from Maurices and next to Glik’s.

Tradehome Shoes, number 112 in this drawing, is moving out of its location near the former Herberger's location and into the location marked by an X. Other stores in the wing may be displaced when a new "mystery tenant" moves into the mall. Graphic courtesy of Forum Design Center

According to a map on the Viking Plaza Mall website , the size of the current Tradehome Shoes location is 1,980 square-feet. The new location is more than double that size at 4,156 square-feet.

The day after D. Michael B’s announced on its Facebook page that it was closing, Trypuc said the lease manager from Tradehome’s corporate office was waiting for him at the door.

“I thought we were in trouble or we missed something big or something,” he said. “Or maybe we were getting kicked out of the mall.”

Trypuc said it didn’t take too long before it dawned on him about the mall changes and he asked the guy if the store was moving. He was told yes and that that is why he was there. They were going to look at a new space.

“He was kind of hesitant, like he thought I was going to be mad, but I kind of laughed and told him I had been looking at the Hallmark space for the last two years,” said Trypuc. “I told him I had been talking about it but that I didn’t know if it was feasible. It was hilarious because it was the first spot offered to us. It worked out well.”

If everything works out as planned and construction on the new space stays on schedule, Trypuc said the goal is to move into the store on Sunday, June 11. He said as of now, the store will remain open until closing time on that Sunday and that the move will take place right after.

He said the store won’t have any downtime for closing. It will close up Sunday night and be ready to open in its new location on Monday.

“We’ll be ready to sell in our new location,” he said. “It may not be completed as we will be doing phases and have some finishing touches, but we’ll be there.”

As for the larger space, Trypuc said “it’s going to be awesome” and that it will allow them to have a larger kids' section and to have full rounds of brands that people find in larger Tradehome Shoes stores, like those in St. Cloud and Fargo.

“We can start to transition to have more product right in our backyard,” he said.

As for staff, Trypuc said they are definitely looking at expanding and will be looking at adding a dedicated, career-based assistant manager this summer. He had an assistant, but said that he is now his co-manager.

“We’re always looking for great talented people who are willing to learn about salesmanship, understand the commission-based business and who want to help the community,” he said.

Trypuc also shared about two programs Tradehome has that give back to the community. The store recently donated 500 pairs of socks to Love INC.

“It’s just from our community buying socks locally here,” he said.

They also have a program where anytime someone buys a certain brand of shoe cleaner, $1 goes into a donation pool which is then turned into free kids' shoes, he said.

The shoes are then donated to a school that has been chosen through nominations from the community. Last year, 50 pairs of shoes were donated to Lincoln Elementary School in Alexandria.

“I’m trying to go for 200 this year,” he said, noting that if people want to learn more, they can call the store – 320-762-2698 – or stop by the store, either in its current location through June 11 or at its new, larger location beginning Monday, June 12.