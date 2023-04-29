99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Scandinavian Gift Shop to host Wake Up Alexandria on May 5

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
April 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Scandinavian Gift Shop at 509 Broadway will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, May 5 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Alexandria Band Boosters. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $4,400.

The Scandinavian Gift Shop has been in operation since 1983. Sisters Heidi Bergerson and Sandra Sheets purchased the business from the original owners in 2011. The women take pride in their Scandinavian heritage and live it every day. The store provides Scandinavian clothing, treats, gifts, collectibles, jewelry, household/kitchen items and more. Items can be purchased at their 509 Broadway location as well as online. Visit scandinaviangifts.com for more information.

