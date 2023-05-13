Scandinavian Gift Shop celebrates 40 years
The shop is planning a variety of events May 17-20, including Scandinavian treats, free tablescape classes and giveaways.
ALEXANDRIA — Scandinavian Gift Shop, 509 Broadway, will celebrate its 40 years in Alexandria next week.
The shop is planning a variety of events:
May 17: Syttende Mai featuring Norwegian treats, flag giveaway and in-store specials.
May 18: Ida Graves tasting and cocktail recipes, glassware specials, Scandinavian treats, Danish Iron giveaway.
May 19: Felt Floral Concepts From Bare Roots with three live floral and tablescape classes free to the public, En Gry & Sif floral giveaway and classic Scandinavian food samples.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 20: Summer trends featuring Hinza totes, Pretty Rugged waterproof blanket, classic footwear including Troentorp Clogs, and a Swedish rug giveaway.
ADVERTISEMENT