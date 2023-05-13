99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Scandinavian Gift Shop celebrates 40 years

The shop is planning a variety of events May 17-20, including Scandinavian treats, free tablescape classes and giveaways.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:52 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Scandinavian Gift Shop, 509 Broadway, will celebrate its 40 years in Alexandria next week.

The shop is planning a variety of events:

May 17: Syttende Mai featuring Norwegian treats, flag giveaway and in-store specials.

May 18: Ida Graves tasting and cocktail recipes, glassware specials, Scandinavian treats, Danish Iron giveaway.

May 19: Felt Floral Concepts From Bare Roots with three live floral and tablescape classes free to the public, En Gry & Sif floral giveaway and classic Scandinavian food samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

May 20: Summer trends featuring Hinza totes, Pretty Rugged waterproof blanket, classic footwear including Troentorp Clogs, and a Swedish rug giveaway.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Business News
Business
On the Street business news, May 12
May 13, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Minnesota
How Mayo Clinic crashed the party, sharpening the dispute between hospitals and nurses
May 13, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Dressed in matching yellow shirts, an older couple sits at a table with a tray of caramel rolls and a meat and cheese tray.
Members Only
North Dakota
Rural North Dakota couple cook up 'farmboy breakfasts' to bring neighbors together
May 13, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blades_3146.jpg
News
Tornado recovery is a painfully slow process for owners of Blade’s Store
May 12, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Storm damage1.jpg
Local
One year after Alexandria tornado, roofing, siding projects still going strong
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Court News
News
Man charged with recording employees changing out of scrubs at Alomere Health in Alexandria
May 09, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson