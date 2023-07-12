Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Ribbon cutting for Creative Touch Boutique in Alexandria is July 28

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:32 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 28 at 9 am to celebrate the opening of Creative Touch Boutique at its new location and building.

The new space at 504 Broadway St. is located just a few doors down from its previous space. The new building is three stories high. The main floor is its retail space with the second floor being warehouse space for products, staff space, and a photo studio.

The third floor of the building has office space and conference rooms for rent. To learn more visit CreativeTouchBoutique.com.

Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.

