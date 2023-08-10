Rainbow Rider of Alexandria has provided 3 million passenger trips

LOWRY — Ground for a new Rainbow Rider bus garage in Alexandria is expected to be broken yet this winter.

That is what Tom Partington, operations manager for Rainbow Rider, told Douglas County commissioners at their last board meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Partington and Brenda Brittin, director, shared information about the local bus transit company with the commissioners. No action was taken.

Rainbow Rider was started in 1995 with the counties of Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse. At the time, it had a small room at the Stevens County Courthouse where the director and one dispatcher operated, according to the history provided by Partington. He said more of the Rainbow Rider history, including the following.

After the first five buses were ordered the name was changed from the lengthy West Central Multi-County Joint Powers Transit Board to Rainbow Rider. It seemed the initial name was not appropriate for day-to-day business or branding on the sides of the buses.

The one thing the director and board agreed upon at the time was that the word “rides” or “rider” had to be a part of the name but that either word needed something more attractive to go with it.

It was also decided that whatever the word should be, it had to start with the letter “R.” After combing through the dictionary and seeing the word “rainbow” it made sense. The bus company would be operating in a wide range/variety of communities and providing transportation for a wide range/variety of people and since one of the definitions in the dictionary was “a wide range or variety of related and typically colorful things,” Rainbow Rider made sense.

Partington said that after driving around the five counties, racking up 3,500 miles, Rainbow Rider’s first passenger was transported.

Timeline of Rainbow Rider

Here’s a look at some other changes in the last 28 years:



1998: Rainbow Rider began leasing their first office building in Lowry. The reason is because Lowry had the highest elevation and could provide the best radio signal of all five counties.

2000: The bus company said goodbye to a third party contractor that provided its 15 drivers, two dispatchers and maintenance for nine buses and brought all operations in-house.

2000: Grant County left Rainbow Rider to form their own county-operated transportation system. Douglas County considered doing the same, but didn’t. Later in the year, Rainbow Rider was named Transit System of the Year.

2001: A heated nine stall bus storage building was built.

2005: An eight stall heated bus storage and administration office building was added and the building on Florence Avenue in Lowry was sold.

2005: Rainbow Rider started offering Saturday service in Alexandria with the driver dispatching by using a cell phone. The Rainbow Rider website was developed.

2007: Rainbow Rider contracted service to the southern portion of Todd County.

2009: Another building was added to the Lowry complex that included heated storage space for eight buses, as well as a two-stall maintenance area.

2010: The Alexandria garage was purchased and a five-stall hearted garage was built in Long Prairie.

2010: Grant County rejoined Rainbow Rider and as the result of a federal grant, eight hybrid buses were added to its fleet. Four of which are still in the fleet.

2012: Todd County officially became part of Rainbow Rider. The company also purchased and began using RouteMatch dispatching software.

2016: A second Saturday route was added to Alexandria’s service along with a dispatcher.

2019: A third Saturday route was added in Alexandria. Rainbow Rider received two support vehicles.

Buses on order

Currently, Partington said there are 56 staff members. Over the years, the company has employed 201 people, documented approximately 15 million miles and provided approximately 3 million passenger trips.

Today, Partington said Rainbow Rider has ordered and is waiting on 16 buses and will be ordered two additional buses this year.

“Unfortunately, there have been price increases to almost every bus ordered but the Transit Board has committed to the increases,” Partington said, adding that the latest updates on bus delivery for the 2020/2021 orders is between August 2023 and April 2024.

Since 2018, he said they have been working on getting a new facility in Alexandria.

“This is a much needed addition as the current bus garage in Alexandria is designed for six buses, but actually houses nine buses, which makes for creative parking,” he said.

Although there have been many obstacles with the project, Partington said a final design has been provided and once the board approves it, the next step will be sending it out for bid for construction with hopes of breaking ground yet this winter.