Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rainbow Rider of Alexandria has provided 3 million passenger trips

The transit company has also documented approximately 15 million miles.

Rainbow1
Rainbow Rider provides bus service for several counties in the region, including Douglas County.
Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 7:54 AM

LOWRY — Ground for a new Rainbow Rider bus garage in Alexandria is expected to be broken yet this winter.

That is what Tom Partington, operations manager for Rainbow Rider, told Douglas County commissioners at their last board meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Partington and Brenda Brittin, director, shared information about the local bus transit company with the commissioners. No action was taken.

Rainbow Rider was started in 1995 with the counties of Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse. At the time, it had a small room at the Stevens County Courthouse where the director and one dispatcher operated, according to the history provided by Partington. He said more of the Rainbow Rider history, including the following.

After the first five buses were ordered the name was changed from the lengthy West Central Multi-County Joint Powers Transit Board to Rainbow Rider. It seemed the initial name was not appropriate for day-to-day business or branding on the sides of the buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one thing the director and board agreed upon at the time was that the word “rides” or “rider” had to be a part of the name but that either word needed something more attractive to go with it.

Rainbow1
Local
Rainbow Rider to build bus garage in Alexandria
The public transit company says it has outgrown its current location in Lowry.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Al Edenloff

It was also decided that whatever the word should be, it had to start with the letter “R.” After combing through the dictionary and seeing the word “rainbow” it made sense. The bus company would be operating in a wide range/variety of communities and providing transportation for a wide range/variety of people and since one of the definitions in the dictionary was “a wide range or variety of related and typically colorful things,” Rainbow Rider made sense.

Partington said that after driving around the five counties, racking up 3,500 miles, Rainbow Rider’s first passenger was transported.

Timeline of Rainbow Rider

Here’s a look at some other changes in the last 28 years:

  • 1998: Rainbow Rider began leasing their first office building in Lowry. The reason is because Lowry had the highest elevation and could provide the best radio signal of all five counties.
  • 2000: The bus company said goodbye to a third party contractor that provided its 15 drivers, two dispatchers and maintenance for nine buses and brought all operations in-house.
  • 2000: Grant County left Rainbow Rider to form their own county-operated transportation system. Douglas County considered doing the same, but didn’t. Later in the year, Rainbow Rider was named Transit System of the Year.
  • 2001: A heated nine stall bus storage building was built.
  • 2005: An eight stall heated bus storage and administration office building was added and the building on Florence Avenue in Lowry was sold.
  • 2005: Rainbow Rider started offering Saturday service in Alexandria with the driver dispatching by using a cell phone. The Rainbow Rider website was developed.
  • 2007: Rainbow Rider contracted service to the southern portion of Todd County.
  • 2009: Another building was added to the Lowry complex that included heated storage space for eight buses, as well as a two-stall maintenance area.
  • 2010: The Alexandria garage was purchased and a five-stall hearted garage was built in Long Prairie.
  • 2010: Grant County rejoined Rainbow Rider and as the result of a federal grant, eight hybrid buses were added to its fleet. Four of which are still in the fleet.
  • 2012: Todd County officially became part of Rainbow Rider. The company also purchased and began using RouteMatch dispatching software.
  • 2016: A second Saturday route was added to Alexandria’s service along with a dispatcher.
  • 2019: A third Saturday route was added in Alexandria. Rainbow Rider received two support vehicles.

Buses on order

Currently, Partington said there are 56 staff members. Over the years, the company has employed 201 people, documented approximately 15 million miles and provided approximately 3 million passenger trips.

Today, Partington said Rainbow Rider has ordered and is waiting on 16 buses and will be ordered two additional buses this year.

“Unfortunately, there have been price increases to almost every bus ordered but the Transit Board has committed to the increases,” Partington said, adding that the latest updates on bus delivery for the 2020/2021 orders is between August 2023 and April 2024.

Rainbow1
Business
Rainbow Rider honored for providing safe bus rides during pandemic
Based in Lowry, Rainbow Rider provides bus transportation routes in six counties – Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Todd.
Dec 31, 1969

Since 2018, he said they have been working on getting a new facility in Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a much needed addition as the current bus garage in Alexandria is designed for six buses, but actually houses nine buses, which makes for creative parking,” he said.

Although there have been many obstacles with the project, Partington said a final design has been provided and once the board approves it, the next step will be sending it out for bid for construction with hopes of breaking ground yet this winter.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
IdaGraves 5053.jpg
Business
Ida Graves Distillery near Alexandria now open to the public
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
PotOGold Vikingland Band Festival.jpg
Business
Vikingland Band Festival wins $7,485 Pot of Gold
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Grace Johnson (left) and Emma Johnson pose in front of their Simply Minnesota sign, July 24, 2023.
Members Only
Business
Sisters use entrepreneurial upbringing to start their own store in north-central Minnesota
3d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Garfield_082115_5768.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Garfield Days takes place Aug. 11-12
2h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP News
News
Alexandria Chamber to co-host Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Todd and Tina.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Jellyfish Chicken' singers to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
ButterFlyRelease_0028.JPG
Community
Butterflies released in memory of loved ones
15h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff