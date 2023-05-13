On the Street business news, May 12

The Insurance Office welcomes Hersch

Brady Hersch is now helping the community protect their home, vehicles, and life. After a career helping people find or purchase a home, Hersch remains with Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) as a part of its Insurance Office team.

Brady Hersch

Born and raised in Fargo, Hersch was a Realtor and banker before moving to Detroit Lakes two years ago when he joined MMFCU as a home loan consultant. Earlier this year he became a licensed insurance agent. He will serve the communities of Ada, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Wadena from the local MMFCU offices.

The Insurance Office has been a part of MMFCU since 1987.

Bennett joins Explore Alexandria Tourism

Staci Bennett joins Explore Alexandria Tourism as business manager after spending the past two years as the executive director of the Des Moines Downtown Chamber of Commerce.

Staci Bennett licia marie/licia marie

A no-longer-lifelong-Iowan, Bennett built her career in the non-profit sector developing visitor experience programs, managing volunteers and coordinating events in arts and cultural institutions including Living History Farms and the Des Moines Art Center.

Her experiences range from hospitality, marketing and retail to budgeting, strategic planning, and project management. She has a bachelor’s degree in English, a master’s degree in business administration and is currently researching workplace culture as a doctoral candidate at Creighton University.

Bennett joins Amy Lohse (development and services coordinator) and Joe Korkowski (executive director) in the Alexandria office.

Gate City Bank on World’s Best Banks list

For the third consecutive year, Gate City Bank has made Forbes’ list of World’s Best Banks, claiming the number-four spot in the U.S. for 2023.

According to Forbes, this recognition is in response to the bank going above and beyond to earn customer trust by delivering excellent service, innovative solutions, exceptional financial advice and overall satisfaction, all while showing a strong commitment to the communities it serves.

Forbes assembled the World’s Best Banks list by partnering with market research firm Statista, and the results are based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries. The 415 banks that ranked were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust.