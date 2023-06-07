On the Street business news, June 9

Davidson named president of Bursch Travel

Bursch Travel recently announced that Mike Davidson has been appointed new president of the company.

An experienced leader in travel, Davidson succeeded Lee Hurd as president and assumed responsibilities on May 1, 2023. After 35 years with Bursch Travel, Hurd will now focus her time on growing her very successful group business. She will also work with Davidson helping him transition into this new position with Bursch Travel.

Mike Davidson

Lee Hurd

In 1998, Alan Hess, CEO of Hess Travel, purchased Crossroads Travel and quickly recognized Davidson’s potential. Hess named him vice president and general manager. In 2013, Davidson was promoted to serve as COO.

In 2022, Maupin Travel acquired Hess Travel, combining operations to create Sequel Travel where Davidson was president.

“Mike is a perfect fit for Bursch Travel because his business philosophy aligns very well with Bursch Travel’s” said Lara Bursch Deppisch, Bursch Travel’s third-generation owner. “He is a hands-on leader where honesty and integrity are key. He knows the importance of each employee and will guide and support them to succeed.”

Bursch Travel was founded in Alexandria in 1956 by “Pete” and Audrey Bursch. Today Bursch Travel is still a family owned and operated business with 16 offices located throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, South Sakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Beack meets with U.S. representative

Julie Beack, a registered branch associate for the financial services firm Edward Jones, traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with lawmakers, including Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach to advocate for issues important to individual investors and business owners.

Beack serves as the Minnesota chair of the Grassroots Task Force, a volunteer group of more than 100 Edward Jones financial advisors and branch office administrators from all 50 states. They are dedicated to voicing the perspective of individual investors to state and federal lawmakers. The task force, now in its 38th year, remains the securities industry's only volunteer advocacy organization that travels to Washington, D.C. each year to meet with federal lawmakers.

"Every day, I help individual clients build the financial security that helps them live their best lives. As a task force chair, I can work toward making a meaningful difference for all individual investors by advocating for the issues like financial education and building financial resilience, no matter where they are in their lives," Beack said.

Julie Beack

The theme for this year's meetings was “Growing our Impact.” Priority topics addressed with lawmakers included expanding financial education for high schoolers and building financial security for pre-retirees and retirees.

Benzinger qualifies for Circle of Success

Vic Benzinger CFP, Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Alexandria, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and was honored for this achievement at the 2023 Achievers Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Vic Benzinger

While at the conference, advisors shared best practices with peers and focused on how they can continue to serve clients’ needs with the most current and effective strategies, products, and solutions.

To earn this achievement, Benzinger established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of advisors earn this distinction. For more information, contact Benzinger at 320-762-8141, visit the Ameriprise office at 817 Broadway, Alexandria or visit the website ameripriseadvisors/com/victor.j.benzinger/

Reiner joins Ameriprise Financial Services

Nathan Reiner has joined the Alexandria office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as a financial advisor. He is joining Ameriprise Financial Services of Alexandria, an advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Their office is located at 817 Broadway St., Alexandria.

“Nate’s passion for helping clients address their financial concerns and delivering personalized investment, retirement and estate planning makes him a wonderful addition to our team,” said Sam Steidl, Certified Financial Planner and Principal of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC of Alexandria.

“I am thrilled to join Ameriprise Financial Services because of their strong, positive reputation in the community and the way they provide exemplary service to clients,” said Reiner.

Nathan Reiner

He has one year of experience in the financial services industry. Ameriprise Financial Services has served the Alexandria area since the early 1950s.

For more information, contact Reiner at (320)762-8141, visit the Ameriprise office at 817 Broadway St., Alexandria, MN 56308 or visit the website www.ameripriseadvisors.com/Nathan.Reiner/

American Solutions for Business helps food shelf

American Solutions for Business raised $5,000 for the non-profit, Lakes Area Food Shelf, during the 2023 Accelerate event. The funds donated will be used to purchase food, and provide resources, to underprivileged families in the surrounding towns.

“We love having the opportunity to raise donations for different organizations around the country, and getting to see the donations turn directly into food was so impactful for our attendees,” said ASB President, Justin Zavadil.

Beginning weeks before the event, attendees and supporters purchased paper soup cans for $20. Those donations were turned into raffle tickets that could then be placed in various boxes to win prizes. The prizes were donated by Patriot-level suppliers. The paper soup cans were displayed throughout the meeting space at Breezy Point Resort for the length of the event.

“It means so much having a large corporation from outside our area take an interest in our local friends and neighbors,” explained Lakes Area Food Shelf board member, Jean Kraft. “It was a pleasure accepting the generous donation, and sharing a quick story at Accelerate. As I once heard someone say, and believe to be absolutely true, ‘We are all perhaps one life event away from needing access to a food shelf.’”