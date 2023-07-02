On the Street business news, June 30

Noonan Sport Specialists hires 2 trainers

Noonan Sport Specialists in Alexandria announces two hirings – Kaylee Seifert and Connor Koebernick.

They both joined the co-owners Mike Hawes and Dustin Schlichting and their staff in May 2023.

Originally from Morris, Seifert is a dedicated and passionate personal trainer with a strong focus on weightlifting, particularly in the realms of Olympic lifting and powerlifting. Her extensive experience in these domains has deepened her understanding of effective training techniques and enabled her to guide individuals towards achieving their fitness goals, according to Noonan Sport Specialists.

Also hailing from Morris, Koebernick holds a bachelor of science degree in exercise science from Minnesota State University Moorhead. As a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, Koebernick's expertise and dedication to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals make him a valuable addition to NSS, according to Hawes and Schlichting.

Seifert and Koebernick will be responsible for conducting semi-private personal training sessions with clients.

Noonan Sport Specialists, located at 503 Hawthorne St. Suite 145 in downtown Alexandria, is a 7,500 square foot personal training facility. Committed to transforming lives through fitness, NSS provides year-round training programs and personalized coaching to help clients achieve their fitness and wellness goals.

Maurices tops list of positive tweets

Maurices has been named the most beloved local consumer brand in Minnesota, according to OnDeck's most recent analysis.

Based in Duluth, Maurices topped the list of retailers Minnesotans love with 63.6% positive tweets. Maurices in Alexandria is located in the Viking Plaza Mall.

With more than 800 stores across the U.S. and Canada, the brand offers inclusive 0-24 sizing and jeans, tees, and special occasion outfits. Maurices recently developed a tween brand, evsie, and launched an ambassador program last month featuring Hadley, an 8-year-old from Indiana.

JLG wins award for community center project

JLG Architects, which has an office in Alexandria, has been awarded the AIA Minneapolis Merit Award for the 2019 design of Frogtown Community Center in St. Paul.

The $7.3 million Community Center replaced the prior 1970s Scheffer Recreation Center at the corner of Como Avenue and Marion Street. The new facility gives the neighborhood 24,500 square feet of culturally inclusive community, educational, fitness, sports, and activity space.

St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood is home to thousands of first- and second-generation Hmong and East African immigrants.

To create an equitable space that would meet diverse needs, JLG kicked off planning in 2016, engaging members of the Frogtown neighborhood, St. Paul Parks and Recreation, and local artists to advance the design of a multi-generational hub for amenities and wellness-driven recreation.

