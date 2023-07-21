6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Business

On the Street business news, July 21

Awards, promotions, grants and other business related items.

EP Business News
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:16 AM

Skid Pro continues to grow

Skid Pro in Alexandria continues to grow. It recently added three new marketing people for the company.

Over the last year, Skid Pro has invested in the growth by creating a marketing department. Patrick Wolf was the first one hired, about a year ago. Chad Peterson was brought on in January, and Caroline Mann was the company's most recent hire.
For more information go to www.skidpro.com .

Patrick Wolf
Chad Peterson
Caroline Mann

McChesney joins Alexandria Industries

Alexandria Industries recently announced that Todd McChesney has joined the company as the director of business development.

McChesney will help the company generate unconventional ideas and innovative ways to improve its systems and processes that exceed customer needs.

Todd McChesney

“We are excited to have Todd join our team to help guide us through our next evolution of innovation, growth and prosperity at Alexandria Industries,” said Tom Schabel, CEO. “Upon meeting him, it was obvious to our entire leadership team that he would be great for this role. We realized our values aligned and that Todd would easily fit into our culture.”

Most recently, McChesney served as the president of Hutchinson MFG in Elk River, where he helped to transform the company from a job shop to repetitive product manufacturing. Prior to this, McChesney was with Dynamic Sealing Technologies in Andover and Elk River Machine Company.

McChesney holds a bachelor’s in manufacturing engineering technology from Minnesota State University of Mankato and a master’s in business management from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul.

Alexandria Industries produces custom components using industry-leading technology and a skilled workforce through extruded aluminum, precision machining, fabrication, plastic injection and foam molding, welding and assembly services.

Meissner is member of American Angus Association

Brendan Meissner of Millerville is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The association, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 20 million registered Angus.

The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org .

New York based print distributor joins ASB

The Answer Company, a print and promo distributor based in New York City, has joined American Solutions for Business of Glenwood.

Created by Larry Dunne in 1995, The Answer Company helps clients run their businesses and promote their brands in an efficient way that saves them time and money.

“Deciding to join the American family was an easy decision to make,” said Dunne. “When we began talking with ASB, we found that their work culture was very similar to ours — based on collaboration, services to support sales, and a work environment that allows for flexibility and creativity.”

Dunne is joined by an expert support staff, reliable support crew, and a sales team with decades of experience servicing all kinds of requirements and unique requests. The team said it's excited to collaborate with ASB, and continuing to figure out better ways to be more successful, more efficient, and to lower costs.

American was founded in 1981 in Glenwood and has evolved into a leading distributor, providing its customers with print, promotional products, marketing collateral, fulfillment and more.

Arvig named among top workplaces in state

Arvig has been named one of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces for 2023 by the Star Tribune, making it the only internet service provider to rank in the newspaper’s annual survey this year.

This is the fifth year employees have provided feedback that rates Arvig as one of the best companies to work for in Minnesota. Arvig ranks No. 21 among the 50 top large companies on the list of 200 workplaces. Arvig was previously recognized as a Top Workplace in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace again this year is a reflection of Arvig's dedicated employees," said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating Officer at Arvig. "Our company culture is rooted in values that are meant to help us build our strengths and share a commitment to doing the best work we can."

The analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The survey measures employee engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate.

If you have an item for "On the Street" business news, email it to Editor Al Edenloff at aedenloff@echopress.com.

