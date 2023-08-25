On the Street business news, Aug. 25

Profile Plan expands services

Profile Plan in Alexandria, in conjunction with its parent organization in Sioux Falls, has expanded its services to help support individuals who are using anti-obesity medications from their health care provider, commonly referred to as weight loss medications.

It is offering custom-designed nutrition plans and behaviora support to aid individuals using anti-obesity medications (AOMs). This move aligns with the current trend towards more effective weight management strategies, the company said.

As the weight management industry continues to evolve, AOMs, specifically a class of Glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), commonly known as GLP-1s, have shown substantial promise, the company said.

Initially developed to treat Type 2 Diabetes, these medications have now become instrumental in the journey toward sustainable weight loss, according to the company.

"While GLP-1s are proving to be remarkably effective, it is crucial to pair these medications with

a comprehensive lifestyle and nutritional program," says Alyssa Burnison, director of program and nutrition at Profile Plan. "Medication alone isn't the single solution for long-term outcomes.

The importance of lifestyle modification and nutritional considerations cannot be overstated."

Zimney Insurance retains Best Practices status

Zimny Insurance Agency retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the U.S.

This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA-affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2022, but only 287 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

