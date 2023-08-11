On the Street business news, Aug. 11

Profile Plan expands services

Profile Plan in Alexandria, in conjunction with its parent organization in Sioux Falls, has expanded its services to help support individuals who are using anti-obesity medications from their health care provider, commonly referred to as weight loss medications.

It is offering custom-designed nutrition plans and behaviora support to aid individuals using anti-obesity medications (AOMs). This move aligns with the current trend towards more effective weight management strategies, the company said.

As the weight management industry continues to evolve, AOMs, specifically a class of Glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), commonly known as GLP-1s, have shown substantial promise, the company said.

Initially developed to treat Type 2 Diabetes, these medications have now become instrumental in the journey toward sustainable weight loss, according to the company.

"While GLP-1s are proving to be remarkably effective, it is crucial to pair these medications with

a comprehensive lifestyle and nutritional program," says Alyssa Burnison, director of program and nutrition at Profile Plan. "Medication alone isn't the single solution for long-term outcomes.

The importance of lifestyle modification and nutritional considerations cannot be overstated."

American lands big contract

American Solutions for Business of Glenwood recently acquired a contract with NASPO ValuePoint (NVP). Started in 1992, NVP is the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

The master agreements in this portfolio offer the following digital print and quick copying services: black and white copies, color copies, oversize copies, binding, lamination, tabs, transparencies, envelopes, business cards and file copying.

NVP is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in

each of the 50 states. For more information go to www.naspovaluepoint.org.

American was founded in 1981 in Glenwood and has evolved into a leading distributor, providing our customers with print, promotional products, marketing collateral, fulfillment and more.

Tvrdik joins American Angus Association

Alison Tvrdik of Alexandria is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The association, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 20 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers. For more information, visit www.angus.org .

Aflac announces award winners

Aflac announced some major accomplishments recently.

Terry Anderson and the Legacy of the Lakes Aflac District from Alexandria have achieved their quarterly FAME achievement. They include Terry Anderson, Deb Dahlseng, Barb Ziegelman, Khris Huwe, Jennifer Kunesh, Heidi Wilkins, Cody Block and Gunner Anderson.

Anderson and the Legacy of the Lakes Aflac District Team were also the Iowa Minnesota Express June Power Weeks Belt Champions.

Also, Barbara Ziegelman from the Legacy of the Lakes Aflac District in Alexandria had a phenomenal second quarter and achieved her VIP Award. Ziegelman has been with Aflac since May of 2007.

