New robot server 'hired' at Grand Arbor's Pioneer Grill in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Residents at Grand Arbor who dine at Pioneer Grill, the restaurant inside the Alexandria senior living facility, were recently introduced to a new employee, Eve.

“Eve” isn’t any normal employee. “She” is actually a robot better known as SERVI. According to a news release from Pioneer Grill, SERVI, which was purchased by Bear Robotics, is designed to assist servers in running food out from the kitchen and help them bus tables.

Rob Rodas, director of Culinary Services at Pioneer Grill, said the restaurant purchased the robot server just over a month ago and so far, it has worked out really well. He said the cost of the machine, when broken down per month, is about one third of what it would cost for an average employee.

But, he said, the goal isn’t to replace employees.

“We are not replacing anyone,” he said. “We are just working more efficiently.”

There were a couple of reasons for purchasing the robot server, Rodas said. One, was to make sure his customers are getting the best service they can get, he said. When staff members are having to run back to the kitchen all the time to get food, he said they can’t be out tending to the customers.

Since the robot has been up and running, Rodas said it has saved his servers more than 150,000 feet of going back and forth to the kitchen.

“We decided to bring SERVI on our food serving team to help eliminate repetitive work and elevate the guest experience,” he said. “It maximizes staff coverage and efficiency by allowing servers to work larger sections and focus on delivering quality service.”

Additionally, he said SERVI is always there. With “normal” employees, Rodas said there are times when people are out sick, run late or just flat out not show up.

So, how does it work? According to the news release, once a server has placed an order, SERVI waits in the kitchen for its serving trays to be filled with the food that has been ordered. The kitchen staff then directs the robot to the correct table in the dining room. The server meets the robot at the table and grabs the plates from its serving trays to give to the customer.

SERVI is a new robot server being used at Pioneer Grill, the restaurant inside Grand Arbor, a senior living facility in Alexandria. Contributed photo / Pioneer Grill

After the guests are done and the table is ready to be cleared, busing tubs can be loaded onto SERVI and sent back out to the table. The server can place all the dishes into the tubs and send the robot back to the kitchen, where staff can unload it. It can also sing, "Happy Birthday," to diners on their special day.

Rodas said the robot can hold food for up to 12 people, or about three tables worth, which is more than human servers can handle at one time.

Again, he stressed that his goal is the customers and making sure they get the best service possible.

When SERVI or “Eve” was introduced to the residents at Grand Arbor, Rodas said there was a mixed reaction. Some were concerned with the cost while others were excited to see something new.

Rodas was asked to speak to members of the Grand Arbor Resident Council to provide more information about the robot. After he did, he said the residents were more at ease about it and rumors of the cost were dispelled. He said some thought it cost up to $200,000, when in reality, it was about $15,000.

Carol Dittberner and Diana Knauf, both residents of Grand Arbor, said now that they know more about the robot server and have seen it in action, they think it’s great.

Dittberner said she had some friends from the Twin Cities area come and join her for lunch and that they were “so impressed” with the robot.

“We’re ahead of the game here at Grand Arbor,” she said. “Rob does such a great job with our restaurant.”

Knauf said it’s great for those in the restaurant industry who are having a hard time finding employees or employees who are reliable.

They both feel it has been well-received by the residents and guests who have dined at Pioneer Grill, which is open to the public.

Pioneer Grill is open seven days a week for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. It is open for dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make a reservation, call 320-763-1600.