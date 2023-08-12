Minnesota Market to host Wake Up Alexandria Aug. 18

ALEXANDRIA — Minnesota Market (The Dashery and Yesterday’s), 517 Broadway Street, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Ecumen Bethel Manor and Winona Shores Apartments.

All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold currently valued at more than $5,050.

Minnesota Market encompasses two local businesses — The Dashery and Yesterday’s.

The Dashery began in 2017 by serving wedding tuxedo rental customers. It grew due to customer demand to include men’s clothing and nine months after opening moved to a larger location. After three years at that location and with increased demand for women’s clothing, it moved two doors down to its current location.

Yesterdays is a two-level upscale antique shop that specializes in antique furniture, glassware, pottery and fine collectables. For more information visit thedashery.com and yesterdaysmn.com.