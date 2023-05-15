Massman breaks ground on new 73,000 square-foot facility in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Massman Companies broke ground for its new Alexandria facility last Thursday, May 11. The 73,000 square-foot facility will be located near the intersection of Latoka Lane SW and Nevada Street SW, kitty-corner from the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District.

The new site will be used for machine design, assembly, machine testing and customer demonstrations. The goal is to have the exterior of the building completed by winter of 2023 and be ready to move in early spring 2024. The company will continue its operations in Villard, which Massman began more than 40 years ago.

Massman Companies, Inc. is a strategic collection of industry-leading manufacturers of packaging equipment with the unique capability to combine a wide variety of packaging technologies. Massman Companies includes Massman Automation, EDL Packaging, DTM Packaging, Ideal Pase and New England Machinery.

At the groundbreaking, Jeffrey Hohn, president and CEO of Massman Companies, said that the plans for the site would be designed to optimize sustainability and support Massman's commitment to employee wellness while also having a strong focus on sustainability.

"The new site will be developed to protect wetlands and wooded areas and include an initiative to add native plants and forestry to provide a habitat for deer, turkey, birds and animals," he said. "Our goal is to build a nice campus that the team is proud to come work at while implementing sustainable features inside and out that align with our company-wide commitment to a successful and sustainable future. We aspire to make the new building not only for our team, but also for the community by hosting educational, charitable and community events with a focus to give back to the organizations, clubs and causes that our team is passionate about supporting."

Hohn said that every aspect of the building's design reflects the team's inspiration and vision. The team-designed building will have many unique features that set it apart from other traditional manufacturing facilities, he added. Some of the features include collaborative workspaces, glass windows between the office and manufacturing spaces that promote a sense of community and openness, 18-foot windows in both the office and shop floor providing lots of natural light and an outdoor patio for the team to use for meetings, events and breaks.

Hohn also noted that breaking the stereotypes of traditional manufacturing work environments, Massman Companies groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

"Our company is excited about the opportunity to expand its operations into Alexandria, and appreciates the strong community support we have experienced along this new expansion project thus far," he said.