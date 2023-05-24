Legacy of the Lakes Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Legacy of the Lakes Museum, 205 3rd Avenue West, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce "Wake Up Alexandria" event on Friday, June 2 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Inclusion Network. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $4,300.

The Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens celebrates the shared memories and experiences of Minnesota lake life and preserves that legacy for future generations.

The campus includes the museum with its extensive exhibits of rare boats, fishing memorabilia, resort histories and more; the BoatHouse indoor event center; and the Legacy Gardens, complete with beautiful landscaping, water features and flower beds that are open to the public daily free of charge. Visit legacyofthelakes.org for more information.