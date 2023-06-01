Kohl's to open in Alexandria's Viking Plaza Mall next April

ALEXANDRIA — The mystery has been revealed.

National retailer Kohl’s is coming to the west wing of the Viking Plaza Mall in 2024.

The city of Alexandria released details of the plan Tuesday, May 30, ending weeks of speculation about what major tenant would be moving into the mall to replace the D. Michael B’s restaurant and other space.

For many community members, the possibility of another national retailer coming to the mall seemed unfeasible, according to city leaders. However, mall ownership has been working behind the scenes in years-long conversations to make this partnership a reality, according to city leaders and mall management.

This map shows where Kohl's will be located, along current and future tenants, at the Viking Plaza Mall. Contributed / Tradesmen Construction

The mall is owned by New Jersey-based company, Lexington Realty International , and managed by a regional team led by Nicki Martineau, Midwest Portfolio Manager in Minnesota. The Viking Plaza’s Senior Facility Manager is Sergio Rolfzen.

“The Viking Plaza Mall, along with Lexington Realty International, is excited to bring Kohl’s to the Alexandria community. We appreciate the hard work and collaboration of staff at Lexington, Viking Plaza Mall, Tradesmen Construction , and the City of Alexandria,” Martineau said in a news release.

Are malls dying?

Mall management said it’s optimistic about the mall’s future and refutes the claim that malls are dying. The news release stated, “The way people shop is always evolving, but one truth remains: Consumers are still shopping. Retailers continue to grow and adapt, and malls are following suit.”

In cold Minnesota winters, many consumers want a “one stop shop” – a central retail location with ample parking to shop at multiple stores while staying warm indoors, the news release said. “The Viking Plaza Mall is undergoing improvements to meet these needs, starting with a bang,” the release said.

The mall owners describe the mall revitalization process as a series of layers and bringing a national retailer such as Kohl’s to town takes time.

Lexington has been working to secure partnerships that will have a positive long-term economic impact on Alexandria and the Viking Plaza Mall. Similarly, all corporate retailers and restaurants have set criteria for store location selection, including community population, geographic location, store footprint, highway proximity and consumer market.

The release said that as a corporate chain, Kohl’s has storefront requirements – including visibility from the highway and access to ample parking – that must be met in order to fit their corporate brand.

The next “layer of revitalization” is enhancing mall features to maximize the shopper experience, the news release said. This includes relocating public restrooms and upgrading details to cater to the shopper.

Kohl's is set to open in the Viking Plaza Mall in April 2024. It will be located in the west wing, where D. Michael B's and other stores were located. Contributed / Tradesmen Construction

The third layer is bringing in other tenants. The priority is to intentionally fill open spaces with stores that continue to amplify the shopping experience. “As evident by the process of bringing Kohl’s to town, this can take years of negotiation and work,” the release said. “Conversations with potential tenants are already happening and will continue behind the scenes.”

For those wondering about the potholes in the mall’s parking lot, the timeline calls for the parking lot to be resurfaced before the Kohl’s opening next April.

Keeping business local

A priority for the mall’s revitalization is using local business resources as much as possible. Though the mall is owned by a company on the East coast, Lexington Realty President Alan Retkinski has always seen the opportunity in Alexandria, and has emphasized that his priority is local commerce.

Tradesmen Construction, Inc. of Alexandria is the general contractor. Other local partners include Ringdahl Architects for architecture and design, Mission Mechanical for plumbing and HVAC, and Vinco, Inc. as the electrical contractor.

A project timeline indicates that the new Kohl's store is set to open in April 2024.

City leaders are enthused about the mall’s plan for the future.

“We are pleased that Viking Plaza Mall ownership is invested in the Alexandria community,” said Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg in the news release. “The process of bringing in a national retailer like Kohl’s translates into local partnerships for Alexandria. We are committed to nurturing the regional retail options for both our citizens and our visitors. The Viking Plaza Mall revitalization is enhancing our local economy on both fronts.”

Bobbie Osterberg

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s is a leading omnichannel retailer, operating more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, according to its website. With a focus on active and casual lifestyle offering both national and exclusive brands, customers can shop in stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app.

Kohl’s is a retailer for national brand products, hosts Amazon Returns, and continues to expand capabilities with the launch of self-serve buy online, pick up in store to all stores. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.