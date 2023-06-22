Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Knute Nelson breaks ground on expansion in Park Rapids

Crystal Brook Senior Living to add 20 memory care units.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:14 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Knute Nelson celebrated the Phase II expansion of Crystal Brook Senior Living in Park Rapids with a groundbreaking ceremony on June 15. Residents, staff, and families gathered to kick off the construction of an additional 20 units to the community’s memory care household.

“As we begin construction on Phase II of Crystal Brook Senior Living, we are incredibly grateful for the support we continue to receive,” says Mark Anderson, president and CEO of Knute Nelson. “By increasing the number of individuals we can serve, our hope is that aging adults in the Park Rapids area can receive the care they need close to home and near the ones they love. It was amazing to see the suport we received as everyone gathered together to help us celebrate this milestone. We are incredibly honored to serve this community.”

Knute Nelson announced its expansion plans following approval from the City of Park Rapids at its meeting on April 25, 2023. Currently, Crystal Brook has 88 units in total; 69 units are independent/assisted living with an aging in place model, and 19 units are designated for memory care. To allow for a seamless addition, one unit from the existing memory care household will be removed. Following construction, Crystal Brook will be able to serve 38 individuals who have dementia or other forms of memory loss with specialized assisted living services in their Gems household.

Construction is set to begin at the end of June and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024. Knute Nelson’s general contractor and partner for the Crystal Brook Senior Living project is Innovative Builders, Inc. of Alexandria.

About Knute Nelson

Knute Nelson, a 501c3 non-profit, faith-based corporation, is an innovative leader in senior housing and health care that offers a full family of services to the Central Minnesota region, including Alexandria. For information on Knute Nelson visit knutenelson.org .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
BIZ-TARGET-PRIDE-STATE-ATTY-ZUM
Business
State attorneys general concerned with Target pulling Pride products
June 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Norfleet / Star Tribune
AndersonKreg22.jpg
Business
Alexandria Airport Manager Kreg Anderson takes on new role, but will keep his manager duties
June 16, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Duffers Golf Tournament.jpg
Business
Alexandria Chamber hosts 31st Duffers Delight Golf Tournament
June 09, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP History
News
Historical society selling duplicate bound newspaper volumes June 23
June 20, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Lake Osakis 2023 (1).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing: Tyler and Cate Wolden win Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament again
June 21, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior Legion Red sweeps Staples-Motley
June 22, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Complaint alleges misconduct, mismanagement at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria
June 22, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson