Knute Nelson breaks ground on expansion in Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS — Knute Nelson celebrated the Phase II expansion of Crystal Brook Senior Living in Park Rapids with a groundbreaking ceremony on June 15. Residents, staff, and families gathered to kick off the construction of an additional 20 units to the community’s memory care household.

“As we begin construction on Phase II of Crystal Brook Senior Living, we are incredibly grateful for the support we continue to receive,” says Mark Anderson, president and CEO of Knute Nelson. “By increasing the number of individuals we can serve, our hope is that aging adults in the Park Rapids area can receive the care they need close to home and near the ones they love. It was amazing to see the suport we received as everyone gathered together to help us celebrate this milestone. We are incredibly honored to serve this community.”

Knute Nelson announced its expansion plans following approval from the City of Park Rapids at its meeting on April 25, 2023. Currently, Crystal Brook has 88 units in total; 69 units are independent/assisted living with an aging in place model, and 19 units are designated for memory care. To allow for a seamless addition, one unit from the existing memory care household will be removed. Following construction, Crystal Brook will be able to serve 38 individuals who have dementia or other forms of memory loss with specialized assisted living services in their Gems household.

Construction is set to begin at the end of June and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024. Knute Nelson’s general contractor and partner for the Crystal Brook Senior Living project is Innovative Builders, Inc. of Alexandria.

