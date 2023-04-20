It’s all about the connections – families, friends, fresh food – for Berry Ridge Farm in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – Berry Ridge Farm, west of Alexandria on Firemans Lodge Road near Lake Latoka, was opened in 1988 by Ron and Ann Branch. Starting its 36th year, the couple grows everything from raspberries, blueberries and strawberries to potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, flowers and more.

Ron Branch

Ron said they use not only the land to plant on, but they also use six high tunnels to grow their crops in. A high tunnel, according to the Department of Agriculture, is a polyethylene covered structure that allows growers to increase production of certain crops, grow some crops that could not otherwise be grown in their area and extend the length of time in the year, or growing season, that the crops may be grown.

The high tunnel, said Ron, doesn’t have a lot of frost protection, but it will help keep out the wind and the rain and hail. He said it keeps his plants semi protected.

Plenty of the produce grown on the farm finds its way to the Alexandria Farmers Market. However, people can go out to the farm to purchase items, as well. Ron said everything is pre-picked, but during blueberry season, customers can go out to the farm and pick their own blueberries.

Biological farming

When it comes to their style of farming, Ron said, “It is better than organic” and called it more biological farming.

According to pro-soil.com, “Biological farming should not be confused with organic farming. Biological farming is the use of conventional and organic farming methods side-by-side to cultivate the healthiest possible soil that results in the healthiest possible crops and livestock.

Tomato plants are grown inside a high tower at Berry Ridge Farm in Alexandria. The farm is owned by Ron and Ann Branch. Contributed photo / Ron Branch

Biological farming seeks to restore the naturally occurring microorganisms and beneficial macro-organisms to the soil including bacteria, fungi, protozoa and earthworms. Biological farming creates a sustainable soil management system. The microorganisms in a natural ecosystem facilitate soil viability and nutrient availability to crops.”

Ron said they use lots of compost and very little, to almost no, pesticides. If pesticides are used, he said they are organic. He added that it has been a couple of years since he’s really used any organic pesticides at all.

“With the nurturing of the soil and all the little microbes inside it and a lot of compost, the fertility is high,” said Ron, adding that there is also plenty of TLC. “We’ve had tomatoes in the same foot and a half area for the last 15 plus years and they’re better than ever.”

These are squash plants at Berry Ridge Farm in Alexandria, which is owned by Ron and Ann Branch. Contributed photo / Ron Branch

Connections

When asked what keeps them growing year and year, Ron quickly said because it is fun and rewarding. He noted that in 2018, they were chosen as the Douglas County Farm Family of the Year.

He also added that they get to create something from the very beginning and that there are plenty of chances for creativity and adaptability and optimism.

“It’s also the people,” Ron said. “After 35 years, you get to know families and they get to know you and there is that connection. It’s fun to see families bring their kids to the market and they pick out fresh produce and then hopefully go home and prepare a meal together.”

Tomato plants are grown inside a high tower at Berry Ridge Farm in Alexandria. The farm is owned by Ron and Ann Branch. Contributed photo / Ron Branch

Growing their produce and then selling their goods at the Alexandria Farmers Market is not all about the profit. Ron said it is about that connection, the community and the social aspect, along with the promotional aspect of locally grown foods. He shared a saying he had heard about that road trips are for people, not food, which promotes locally grown goods.

Promoting locally grown

As the market manager for the Alexandria Farmers Market, Ron loves to promote locally grown items. He has been involved with the market for many, many years, even before it was actually an organization. Now, the Alexandria Farmers Market is a 501c6 organization. According to the Internal Revenue Service, 501c6 “provides for exemption of business leagues, chambers of commerce, real estate boards, boards of trade, and professional football leagues (whether or not administering a pension fund for football players), which are not organized for profit and no part of the net earnings of which inures to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual.”

He said it is also part of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association. Ron is on the board of directors for the association, which has more than 300 farmers markets across the state of Minnesota.

Ron and Ann Branch, owners of Berry Ridge Farm in Alexandria, use high towers to grow some of their fruits and vegetables. Contributed photo / Ron Branch

The association has helped define what a farmers market is and has helped with building rules and regulations. They host seminars and workshops for growers and also help to get new markets established.

This year’s Alexandria Farmers Market is set to open on Saturday, May 13 and is expected to have about 25 vendors, although Ron said they may not all be there at the same time. He loves that the market has grown over the years and that it now also includes the Saturday Art Market for craft vendors. “It’s a community hub of activity down there,” said Ron about the Second Avenue, Big Ole Central Park location of the farmers market and art market.

Changes

Over the years, Ron has seen a few changes in the farmers market. Not necessarily with the food itself, he said, but instead with marketing, along with packaging and displays. It’s no longer a farmer selling goods out of the back of his rusty old pickup, he said.

Now there are canopies and coolers and creative displays. He said there has been an upward evolution in the way people display their goods and also some friendly competition.

He also said that on days where the weather isn’t the best, like cold, windy and rainy, nowadays, there are still people at the market. Most people, he said, know they have to dress accordingly as this is Minnesota.

A look at the clean-up process inside one of the high towers at Berry Ridge Farm in Alexandria. Contributed photo / Ron Branch

He said there have been days he has on his winter bomber hat and is all bundled up and people ask if he’s cold. He isn’t, he said, because he came prepared.

“You need to be prepared for all kinds of weather,” he said.

Despite what the weather will bring this year, the Alexandria Farmers Market will be open May 13 through Oct. 28 on Saturdays, on June 27 through Oct. 31 on Tuesdays and from June 22 through Oct. 26 on Thursdays.

More information can be found on the Alexandria Farmers Market Facebook page, www.facebook.com/alexandriafarmersmkt. For questions about the Alexandria Farmers Market or Berry Ridge Farm, call Ron at 320-460-0135. More information about Berry Ridge Farm can also be found on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BerryRidgeFarm.