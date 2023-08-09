Ida Graves Distillery near Alexandria now open to the public

ALEXANDRIA — Ida Grave Distillery in Alexandria has been open nearly four years, but up until last month, they haven’t been open to the public.

However, the micro distillery on Lake Ida Way near the Lake Ida Cemetery was recently granted a micro distillery off-sale license by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. The husband and wife owners, Brock Berglund and Anna Wilson, will also soon have a micro distillery cocktail room license. With the cocktail room license, the business can serve mixed drinks for sale. With the other license, they can offer up samples of the products for people to taste.

The tasting room is currently open on Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Once the cocktail room is open, the hours will be different.

Brock Berglund, right, owner of Ida Graves Distillery, talks with his assistant distiller, Ted Lundholm, in the new tasting room. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Part of the plan

Opening up the tasting and cocktail room has always been part of the plan, said Brock. When the couple first opened the business, they were still living in Minneapolis and saving up money. Now, they live here, have made the distillery a full-time gig and have been able to start the process of building the cocktail room and tasting space.

“We didn’t want to take out any loans, so as money came in, we started building it piece by piece,” said Brock. “That took some time, about 18 months.”

Ida Graves sits on a 77-acre piece of property near Lake Ida. It offers single-batch spirits including vodka, gin, aquavit and amaro, made from organic, locally-sourced ingredients.

Brock said the Ida Graves vodka is distilled from 100% honey.

Some of the items that are available for sale at Ida Graves Distillery include the distilleries signature vodka and gin, plus aquavit and amaro, among other products. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

“The honey comes from hives on our property,” he said. “We have about 45 hives here.”

Their hives, along with hundreds of other hives, are taken care of by beekeeper Craig Weber from Leaf Valley. Weber and his family own and operate Super Bee Honey Farm, and they produce raw honey.

Berglund’s assistant distiller, Ted Lundholm, said that it takes about three pounds of honey for just one bottle of vodka. He also shared a fun fact that it takes around 7.5 million flower visits per bottle of vodka.

Berglund said that they take the honey, ferment it, make a mead and then distill that into the vodka.

Other Ida Graves products

Another product is the Ida Graves aquavit, which Berglund said is a traditional Scandinavian spirit that is defined by caraway and dill.

“It is going to be more of that rye bread, licorice flavor that is a very traditional Scandinavian flavor,” he said. It is made from organic corn.”

The Ida Graves Gin is also organica and what sets it apart, said Berglund, is that it has rosemary in it. The Ida Graves Amaro that they distill, he said, is a bitter liquor that is more of a traditional Italian bitter liqueur.

Individuals and businesses have an opportunity to purchase barrels at the Ida Graves Distillery. The name and/or logo of the business will be put on the barrel and the buyer will receive free drinks in return. For more information about the barrel, contact the Brock Berglund, distillery owner, at brock@idagraves.com. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

With the current license, Brock said people can come in, have three tastings and if they so choose, buy a bottle, some swag or other merchandise. However, when the cocktail room is up and running, he said it will allow them to fully mix up cocktails and people hang out and enjoy their cocktails. It will be similar to a regular bar, he said.

He is hoping the cocktail room will be up and running this fall or at least by the holidays.

In addition, they are also working on a series of foraged spirits, which would include a sumac liqueur called Sumacello. They have a hill of sumac on their property that would be perfect to forage from, he said.

How Ida Graves vodka is made

Lundholm walked through the process of how the Ida Graves vodka is made. He said that they start with the honey, which is diluted with water. They add the yeast, which is a microorganism. The yeast, said Lundholm, will eat the sugar in the honey and produce two main products – carbon dioxide and alcohol, which is what the distillery wants. The honey wash is about 10% alcohol, but once distilled, it concentrates to about 40% alcohol.

The distillery uses a 150-gallon hybrid still that can be configured differently depending on what is being distilled, said Lundholm. The ingredients for their vodka are simple – honey, water and yeast – and the process is pretty clear, once you understand each of the steps it takes, he added. From their 150-gallon still, he said they should be able to get about 300 bottles.

There is a lot of science that goes into making their alcohol, he noted, but the process is quite simple.

Although much of what he learned has been through self-education, Lundholm said he paid attention in high school physics, chemistry and science.

“I have been very interested in this for a long time and this has been a dream for almost a decade of my life to be involved in this growing distillery,” he said.

All the products at Ida Graves are bottled and labeled right on site. The label on each bottle includes the initials of whoever bottled it. Ida Graves products can be found in local liquor stores, as well as on-site and several liquor stores around the state. For more information about where to find their products or to learn more about the distillery, visit www.idagraves.com.