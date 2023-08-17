Evansville bank is getting sold

EVANSVILLE — The Evansville branch of First Security Bank is one of two branches that will be sold to First National Bank of Henning, First National Bank announced Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Henning bank will also purchase First Security's Detroit Lakes branch.

The First National Bank of Henning has offices in Ottertail, Battle Lake and Henning. First Security Bank is based in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with another long-standing, community bank like First Security Bank-Sleepy Eye,” said First National's Chairman and CEO Jim Espeland in a news release. The transition must be gain regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, the news release said.

The news release that the transition should be seamless to the Evansville and Detroit Lakes branch customers, and that current employees will remain in their jobs. The bank declined to answer questions about changes in rates and services.

First National Bank of Henning has been in northern Minnesota for 120 years, said First National Bank President Randy Dorn, adding, "It was a natural decision for us to expand in these communities," and that he looks forward to building banking relationships there.

First Security Bank President John McGee said First Security Bank is focusing on its other geographic markets. It owns four banks and 13 locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota. It has also awarded more than $6.1 million in scholarships since the L.A. Amundson Scholarship fund began in 1993. McGee expressed appreciation to Evansville and Detroit Lakes customers.

After the acquisition, the Evansville and Detroit Lake branches of First Security will become branches of First National Bank, and will continue to offer a full array of banking services to their customers, First National Bank said.