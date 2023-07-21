6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Business

Douglas in Alexandria introduces new wraparound packaging machines

DouglasMachine Packaging.jpg
Contributed drawing
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:00 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Douglas Machine, a leading provider of innovative secondary packaging solutions, is expanding its portfolio of revolutionary wraparound case and tray packers.

This line of continuous motion wraparound packaging machines delivers consistent performance, lower operating costs and optimized package quality for high-production operations, the company said.

The OPTX WA, WT, and WTS models harness Douglas’ experience and expertise in creating cutting-edge packaging solutions. Each model has been meticulously engineered to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers seeking seamless, high-speed, and cost-effective wraparound packaging options, according to Douglas.

Key innovations of the OPTX Wraparound Series include:

  • Corrugated blank feeding and pack forming. Size range is efficiently managed via a reciprocating case and tray feeder. The simplified product metering system improves access and reduces maintenance by eliminating chains and more. Seamless merging and loading provides precise control of both product and corrugated materials.
  • Positive product control. Tippy products can be controlled through a front containment option. A product hold-down option can aid in stabilization of light product during case forming.
  • Compression reliability. The wraparound series features double-pitch heavy duty #60 chain and hardened chain components. Its compression design offsets the effects of chain stretch, compensating for wear and maintaining quality case compression throughout the life of the chain.
  • Simplified delivery to downstream shrink wrapping. Wide-side leading tray orientation simplifies delivery to downstream shrink wrapping, if applicable.

"We are excited to round out our wraparound case and tray solutions with this line of continuous motion options," said Steve Lipps, senior director of product management at Douglas. "Douglas always strives to be at the forefront of packaging innovation and these new offerings exemplify our commitment to delivering solutions our customers need."
To learn more about the OPTX Wraparound Series and its capabilities, visit douglas-machine.com.

About Douglas Machine

Founded in 1964, Douglas is a global leader in automated secondary packaging solutions for paperboard, corrugated and shrink film. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of case and tray packers, shrink wrap systems, cartoners, multipackers, sleevers and variety pack systems. Based in Alexandria, Douglas is an employee‐owned company that has installed more than 11,000 machines in 30+ countries.

