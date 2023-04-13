Diamond Buick GMC to host next Wake Up Alexandria on April 21

ALEXANDRIA — Diamond Buick GMC and Diamond Waves & Wags will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event at 5803 State Highway 29 S (at Diamond Buick GMC) on Friday, April 21 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Central Minnesota Chapter Red Cross. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $5,700.

Diamond Buick GMC offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles and an experienced service and parts department. The team strives to make the car buying process as quick and hassle-free as possible and like a diamond, the experience revolves around the “four C’s” – customers, confidence, character and community.

Diamond Waves & Wags offers a variety of car wash packages, tire shine, vacuums, and a self-service dog wash center. For more information, visit diamondbuickgmc.com and diamondwavesandwags.com.