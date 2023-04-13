99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Diamond Buick GMC to host next Wake Up Alexandria on April 21

Diamond Waves & Wags car wash are also part of the event

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
April 13, 2023 at 6:05 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Diamond Buick GMC and Diamond Waves & Wags will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event at 5803 State Highway 29 S (at Diamond Buick GMC) on Friday, April 21 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Central Minnesota Chapter Red Cross. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $5,700.

Diamond Buick GMC offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles and an experienced service and parts department. The team strives to make the car buying process as quick and hassle-free as possible and like a diamond, the experience revolves around the “four C’s” – customers, confidence, character and community.

Diamond Waves & Wags offers a variety of car wash packages, tire shine, vacuums, and a self-service dog wash center. For more information, visit diamondbuickgmc.com and diamondwavesandwags.com.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
