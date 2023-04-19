99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

D. Michael B's in Alexandria to close

The last day for the restaurant, which has been open for nearly 40 years, is Sunday, May 7.

DMBs 0881.jpg
D. Michael B's is closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
April 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM

ALEXANDRIA — After nearly 40 years, D. Michael B's in Alexandria is closing.

The restaurant, which has been open in the Viking Plaza Mall for 37 years, is owned by Dave and Debbie Bistodeau. The couple also own a D. Michael B's in the Albertville/St. Michael area. That restaurant will be staying open.

In an email to the newspaper, the Bistodeau's said, "There is a good news and bad news about to happen at the Viking Plaza Mall. The good is that a major tenant has signed a lease with the Viking Plaza Mall. The bad is that they will be acquiring the entire wing of the Viking Plaza Mall that includes D. Michael B's. It is with a heavy hear that after 37 years, we will be closing our doors. The last day is Sunday, May 7, providing we have enough staff until that date."

Bar 3540.jpg
D. Michael B's, a restaurant in the Viking Plaza Mall, is owned by Dave and Debbie Bistodeau. After nearly 40 years, the restaurant will be closing. Its last day is May 7, 2023.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo

The Bistodeaus said they were offered space in the mall to relocate but final decisions have not been made. All gift cards and loyalty rewards will be honored until the closing date. After that time, they will be honored at the Albertville/St. Michael location.

"Please come and see us. Thank you everyone for all of the loyal support and relationships we have built over the years. We will miss you all very much. An extra thank you goes out to our staff. We could not have done it without you. You are all the best," the Bistodeaus said in their email.

The newspaper has reached out to the mall owners, Lexington Realty International , but at this time, they have not responded.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
