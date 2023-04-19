D. Michael B's in Alexandria to close

ALEXANDRIA — After nearly 40 years, D. Michael B's in Alexandria is closing.

The restaurant, which has been open in the Viking Plaza Mall for 37 years, is owned by Dave and Debbie Bistodeau. The couple also own a D. Michael B's in the Albertville/St. Michael area. That restaurant will be staying open.

In an email to the newspaper, the Bistodeau's said, "There is a good news and bad news about to happen at the Viking Plaza Mall. The good is that a major tenant has signed a lease with the Viking Plaza Mall. The bad is that they will be acquiring the entire wing of the Viking Plaza Mall that includes D. Michael B's. It is with a heavy hear that after 37 years, we will be closing our doors. The last day is Sunday, May 7, providing we have enough staff until that date."

The Bistodeaus said they were offered space in the mall to relocate but final decisions have not been made. All gift cards and loyalty rewards will be honored until the closing date. After that time, they will be honored at the Albertville/St. Michael location.

"Please come and see us. Thank you everyone for all of the loyal support and relationships we have built over the years. We will miss you all very much. An extra thank you goes out to our staff. We could not have done it without you. You are all the best," the Bistodeaus said in their email.

The newspaper has reached out to the mall owners, Lexington Realty International , but at this time, they have not responded.